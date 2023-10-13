Manchester United have experienced a rocky start this season in the Premier League, losing four of their opening eight contests in the top flight.

The Red Devils have also been leaky at the back, even in their wins - conceding two goals to Nottingham Forest in a 3-2 victory, Andre Onana shaky in the United net as he gets used to his new surroundings away from Ajax.

It's seen doubts raised about the defenders currently playing for the Red Devils, the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane under the spotlight for their performances.

One player that is used to the waves of scrutiny Man United players get is Harry Maguire, often the target of abuse after Man United lose.

He could well be moved on in January when the transfer window opens, the 30-year-old arguably overstaying his welcome at the club.

How is Harry Maguire playing this season?

United's number 5 has barely featured for Erik ten Hag's men this campaign, his first ninety minutes of the season came against Brentford last time out - Maguire present throughout as Scott McTominay singlehandedly turned the game around with two stoppage-time strikes.

Before that encounter, Maguire's time in the side had been significantly cut. The former Leicester City centre-back was used sparingly off the bench versus Arsenal and Crystal Palace, only featuring for three minutes in the latter match as the Red Devils lost 1-0 to the Eagles.

Other than that, he's either been out of the squad completely or made to make up the numbers on the bench and watch on.

Still, Maguire's win percentage in a Man United shirt and for England since the Qatar World Cup shows his worth when called upon.

The Red Devils and Gareth Southgate's England have only lost one of their last 18 matches when Maguire has started, that loss coming against Sevilla for Man United when the Spanish side humbled the Red Devils in the Europa League.

Despite a plethora of high-profile mistakes, the likes of which should see him moved on at the earliest opportunity having been dubbed a "liability" by talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, the defender himself has been quick to point out the team's success when he plays.

He said recently: "I just have to make sure I am ready to take opportunities when they come along. My record under this manager speaks for itself. My win percentage when I've played is ridiculously high."

That provoked Maguire to come out and say he deserves more than his current role at Man United as a waiting-in-the-wings style figure.

Ahead of his involvement in upcoming England fixtures, the former Leicester man was to the point about his Man United future stating: "I'm not going to sit here all my life and play once every month and if it carries on then I'm sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things."

That said, it would surely be a surprise if he sees out the full season at Old Trafford, particularly with one defender to return from injury in 2024.

How is Lisandro Martinez playing?

Of the current crop of Man United defenders, Lisandro Martinez looks as if he'll stay for the long haul in Manchester - the 25-year-old largely present in most United encounters this season up until a recent foot injury.

This is despite Martinez having a lower win percentage than Maguire, managing a 63.3% win percentage since Argentina lifted the World Cup.

Martinez has had his own critics too however in a United shirt, but harsh critics of Martinez's have changed their tune.

Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher even apologised for comments he made about the Argentine during the infancy of his Red Devils career, stating that the centre-back had turned into a "warrior" for the Red Devils.

With transfer rumours suggesting Man United are looking to youth to bolster their defensive options - Antonio Silva of Benfica linked with a switch to the Premier League from Portugal per the Record - Maguire's days as a Red Devil look like they could be coming to an end.