Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon in their final game of the season and Erik ten Hag will be going into the game full of confidence.

The Red Devils secured their spot in the Champions League for next season over bitter rivals Liverpool when they beat Chelsea 4-1 earlier this week, so today’s game could be an opportunity for Ten Hag to rotate his squad.

Although the Premier League campaign is coming to an end, Man United still have an important game to play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend, so the former Ajax boss will likely be mindful in his team selection today.

In terms of injuries, the Dutch coach already has a number of issues to contend with as Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Antony are all first-team players who will be unavailable for selection, whilst Luke Shaw will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Having said that, the blow to Antony could be a huge opportunity for Jadon Sancho to step up and prove himself in the forward line against Fulham today.

Will Jadon Sancho start vs Fulham?

The 23-year-old winger hasn’t had the explosive impact on the Red Devils that supporters would’ve been hoping for when he made his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, having scored just 11 goals in 77 games to date.

His inconsistency in the Man United team over the last two seasons combined with the arrival of Brazilian winger Antony has sparked reports that Sancho’s future at the club could be under threat this summer.

The £350k-per-week gem - dubbed “flamboyant” by former England youth coach Dan Micciche - has started in the last three league games, and it is no coincidence that the side have been unbeaten in all three, with Sancho playing a key role in their latest clash with Chelsea.

Over his 90-minute performance, the England international delivered the assist for Anthony Martial’s goal, made five key passes, created three big chances and tallied up an 82% pass completion rate.

Now with Antony out of the picture, Sancho has a huge opportunity to prove to his manager that he can comfortably compete for a position in the attacking threat and needs to make the impact that keeps him in the plans of the manager next season when the club competes on the elite European stage.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Ten Hag will make changes to his team ahead of the FA Cup final to limit the risk of injury, and it will be interesting to see whether Sancho will be given the nod.