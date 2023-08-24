Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is moving closer to being able to add another defender to the ranks this summer before the transfer window closes, according to reports.

Who could Manchester United sign or sell before the window closes?

This window, Manchester United have managed to secure the additions of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford and there could be more arrivals to come in the next week or so.

Despite this, the Red Devils have produced two sub-par displays in their opening Premier League fixtures, recording a fortuitous 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day of the campaign at home followed by a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in north London, as per Sky Sports.

Next up for Manchester United is a home tie against Nottingham Forest this weekend and they will have to do without £60 million signing Mount, who has suffered a knock and will be out until after the international break, according to The Daily Mail.

In terms of recruitment, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been mentioned in connection with a surprise move to Old Trafford; however, it is more likely that Manchester United will wait until January to advance for the England international due to his ban from football activity for breaching the FA's betting rules, according to FootballTransfers.

ESPN understand that Ten Hag is looking to add a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the close of play, though player sales will be needed to spark any potential incomings.

Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Dean Henderson may all leave the Premier League giants this summer and any funds secured for their services are likely to go towards reinforcements, while shifting Harry Maguire off the books is also a priority.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellestri is in talks over a loan move to Sheffield United and despite being pleased by his progress, they see a move to Bramall Lane as an opportunity for the youngster to gain regular first-team experience, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Is Jean-Clair Todibo joining Manchester United?

According to L'Equipe cited via Sport Witness, Manchester United are keen on a younger Maguire replacement in the shape of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo - and his exit from the Ligue 1 outfit is said to be 'looming'.

Nice actually now expect their star man will leave and are already looking at replacements - they have identified Rennes star Christopher Wooh as an alternative that can strengthen their backline as they prepare for Todibo to head to Manchester United, as per the report.

Labelled as "underrated" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig earlier this year, Todibo has gone on to make 104 appearances across all competitions in his time at Nice, registering two goals in total, as per Transfermarkt.

For a defender, Todibo has excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of successful take-ons, averaging 0.63 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 96th percentile for this metric, according to FBRef.

It remains to be seen whether Todibo's prospective arrival would further unsettle Maguire and impact his future at Old Trafford; nevertheless, there is no doubt that the former Barcelona man would be an upgrade and hopefully replace the England international.