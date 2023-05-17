Manchester United look like they might increase their efforts to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer, with reports from the Italian media, via Sport Witness, stating that he is now Erik Ten Hag's top target this summer.

Will Man United sign Lautaro Martinez this summer?

The Red Devils have already been looking at bolstering their forward line this summer, with the club's boss making it clear that he plans to snap up both a midfielder and a new striker when the transfer window opens.

It comes as no surprise, with United struggling to burst the net on a regular basis over the course of the current Premier League season. Marcus Rashford is their current top goalscorer with a haul of 16 goals but, after the England international, there is no other Red Devils player who has managed ten goals or more. The next best goalscoring attacker is Anthony Martial, who currently has five to his name.

The Premier League outfit then will be determined to add a fresh face to their forward line this summer and it appears as though that could be Lautaro Martinez. Whilst the club have been linked with other options such as Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, a new report from the Italian media via Sport Witness states that it is the Inter forward who is at the top of Ten Hag's wanted list.

It mentions that United are prepared with a transfer "proposal" that could end up costing them 70 million Euros (or £60m). If they do launch that bid, then Inter could be forced to accept the offer and that might mean that Martinez heads to Old Trafford.

Is Martinez leaving Inter Milan?

If the striker does decide to switch countries and move to England with United, then it would be a blow for Inter Milan. With a 7.19 WhoScored rating in Serie A this season, he has proven to be one of the most solid attacking options in the division. His goalscoring backs that up, with the Argentina international producing 20 goals and five assists so far - as well as a superb seven Man of the Match awards.

Whilst that rating dips slightly in the Champions League (to 6.96) he has also helped his side to reach the final of that competition with three goals and three assists. Further to this, the player has also come in for some high praise from Lionel Messi, who called Martinez "an impressive forward."

Martinez then is at the top of his game right now - and he would no doubt add more goals to the Man United attack if they were to stump up the cash and bring in the player this summer.