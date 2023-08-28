Highlights Man United are pursuing several left-backs amid an injury to Luke Shaw.

One option is playing in La Liga and has vast experience of the Premier League.

The player has a reported £43m buyout clause.

Manchester United have suffered several injury blows over the opening few weeks of the Premier League season, notably to Luke Shaw, but an update has emerged regarding the club's pursuit of reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Who do Man United want to replace Luke Shaw?

According to The Telegraph's Northern football correspondent James Ducker, Man United are lining up a move for Barcelona left-back Marcos Alonso.

As per a report written for the publication, Ducker claims that the Red Devils have asked the La Liga giants about the potential opportunity to secure the signing of Alonso this summer.

The news comes as the club search desperately for reinforcements to replace Shaw during his recovery from injury.

What are Marcos Alonso's strengths?

There is no doubt that Erik ten Hag will be scrambling to find the right replacement to bolster and add quality to the left side of the defensive set-up, following the disastrous injury to Shaw that will see him sidelined until November.

The injury blow could not have come at a worse time for Man United as Tyrell Malacia is also expected to be out of action until November, which led to Diogo Dalot playing out of position at Old Trafford in the difficult 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Whilst Dalot put in an exemplary shift on the left-flank, completing 6/7 of his long balls and winning 100% of his aerial duels, the Man United boss will be keen to acquire the services of a player who has not only the strong Premier League and Champions League experience, but specialises in the important role.

As a result, the signing of Alonso would be a great piece of business for the Red Devils, as his tenure at Chelsea provides Ten Hag with a player who understands the tenacity and quality needed to be successful at the highest level in the English top-flight, whilst also being a success in Europe as a Champions League and Europa League winner.

Since joining Barcelona last summer, the Spanish sensation has had no trouble in continuing to be one of the highest-performing full-backs across the top five European leagues - ranking in the top 15% of his positional peers per 90 minutes played for non-penalty goals, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries, pass completion and touches, as per FBref.

Not only that, the 32-year-old - who has a reported buy-out clause of £43m in his contract - boasts strengths in passing, key passes, finishing, ball interceptions, concentration and defensive contribution, according to WhoScored, demonstrating a wide set of skills that could be incredibly valuable in the Man United team over the season ahead.

Alonso has been the subject of high praise from many over his impressive career, with Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez waxing lyrical last season about the left-back's impact since arriving at Camp Nou, where he has been playing in a centre-back role:

"He's winning aerial duels and covers his space well. He is quick for a player of his stature, and he helps us in the build-up. I am very happy to have Marcos on the team, he's been a spectacular signing."

With that being said, as far as a short-term solution, Man United won't find many better and more experienced than Alonso in the remaining days of the transfer window and if they could secure his services he could make an instant impact on their season ahead, deputising for Shaw in excellent fashion.