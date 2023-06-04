Manchester United are clearly in the market for midfielders this summer with a move for Mason Mount reported heavily, and now the Red Devils are looking on course to capture another Chelsea star.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Mateo Kovacic?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Man United are plotting to hijack Manchester City's attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic this summer.

As per the report, the Reds are competing with not only the Premier League champions but Bayern Munich too for the player's signature and are stepping forward to make it known they are willing to spend heavily to provide Erik ten Hag with a high-quality squad.

Would Kovacic be a good fit for Man United?

The Croatian midfielder - once dubbed a "revelation" by Garth Crooks - could present himself as an ample solution for the problems that Man United have faced this season by providing some sound physicality, as well as adding another player with a strong winning mentality into the dressing room and on the pitch.

Ten Hag's long-standing interest in Frenkie de Jong demonstrates the profile of player that the Dutch coach is desperate to deploy in the midfield and Kovacic could be an incredible alternative when considering not only his obvious qualities but also his relationship with Casemiro formed at Real Madrid.

The former Los Blancos teammates often competed for the defensive position alongside Toni Kroos and Luca Modric in midfield, but on occasions were deployed as a partnership - winning a trio of Champions League trophies and a league title during their time together.

Now, Ten Hag could reunite the duo and form a dream midfield partnership for Man United that could inspire an incredible run in Europe next season owing to their unrivalled experience of winning the prestigious competition on many occasions.

Whilst Casemiro is a solid force in the deepest midfield role, having a player like Kovacic by his side who can progress the ball and cover the ground needed to both retain and win possession comfortably would be massively advantageous to the team.

As per Sofascore, the 29-year-old ace - who has a reported price tag of £35m - has strengths in ball control and playmaking with two assists, four big chances created, an 86% pass completion rate and has successfully completed 66% of his dribble attempts over 27 Premier League appearances this season.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer to bring Kovacic to Man United summer if the opportunity arises, as his successful experience of playing with Casemiro and diverse midfield qualities make him the perfect player to improve the team.