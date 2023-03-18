Manchester United could be set to make a stunning double swoop for two Napoli players who are lighting up Serie A this season.

What’s the latest on Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae to Manchester United?

According to Football Insider, United are plotting a double swoop for Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-Jae this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his side.

It could cost the club northwards of £143m, with the Nigerian striker will cost £100m plus while the South Korean defender has a two-week period during July where his release clause is set to be £43m and despite the staggering figure, Ten Hag could turn his team into Premier League title contenders by signing the duo.

Could Man United sign both Osimhen and Kim this summer?

Nothing is impossible; however the Serie A side will be desperate not to lose their two prized assets during one transfer window that’s for sure.

The duo have both been in excellent form this term, leading Napoli to the top of the table and with a chance to win their first Scudetto since 1990, they could create history.

Osimhen has turned into one of the finest strikers on the continent. This season, the 24-year-old has netted 23 goals in just 28 matches, chipping in with five assists and his Sofascore rating of 7.19/10 ranks him as the seventh-best player in the Napoli squad.

Ten Hag desperately requires a goalscorer and with the “incredible” hitman – as so dubbed by Ben Jacobs – ranking in the top 2% across Europe’s big five leagues for non-penalty goals and total shots, while ranking in the top 5% for touches in the opposition box, it's evident the Dutchman would be signing one of the best in the business.

What Osimhen offers at one end of the pitch is matched by Kim’s defensive ability at the other end, having been hailed as the 'best centre-back in the world" by manager Luciano Spalletti. The 26-year-old ranks as Napoli’s fourth-best performer in Serie A this term with a rating of 7.29/10 via Sofascore while the defender is the ninth-best player in the league overall in that regard.

The South Korean international ranks in the top 10% for aerials won across Europe’s big five leagues while his wonderful passing ability, demonstrated by the fact he ranks in the top 5% for passes completed and progressive passing distance, he could be perfect for Ten Hag’s United next season.

There will be a clear-out during the summer, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial among those who could depart the Old Trafford side and this could raise funds to bring players such as Osimhen and Kim to the club.

If they do secure the sensational double swoop, United could certainly challenge for their 21st league crown in 2023/2024.