Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to improve his squad ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United?

Danish outlet BT have claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid have written a ‘letter of interest’ declaring that they are keen on the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

The youngster won't come cheap however, with the Serie A side demanding up to €70m (£62m) in order for any club to secure the services of the player ahead of next season.

Could Rasmus Hojlund join Manchester United?

The Old Trafford side certainly have the finances in order to push through a deal and the player himself even stated that he was a fan of the club, saying: “Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.”

This may give Erik ten Hag a big advantage over the other suitors and with the Dutchman aiming to vastly improve his attacking options, Hojlund could be an ideal signing.

The Dane would also be a major Anthony Martial upgrade with the Frenchman currently struggling at the Old Trafford side in recent years and could well be moved on this summer.

Indeed, this season, Hojlund has registered more goals (ten to six), shots on target per 90 (1.35 to 1.03), shot-creating actions per 90 (three to 2.22) and total touches in the opposition penalty area (112 to 29) than the United forward, suggesting he would be a massive upgrade next term.

Since joining Atalanta in the summer, the 20-year-old has scored seven goals across 26 league appearances, creating one big chance and averaging 1.6 shots per game, excellent statistics for someone in their first season in Italy, and he has also delivered on the international stage recently too.

Hojlund made his senior debut for Denmark in September last year, yet it wasn’t until a tie against Finland in March that he scored his first goals for his country, netting an incredible hattrick, and he added a double just three days later, meaning the player now has more goals than caps for Denmark.

The young dynamo certainly has all the attributes needed to succeed at the highest level, with his frightening pace one of his major advantages as journalist Sacha Pisani dubbed the striker “scary quick” earlier this year.

Ten Hag will be desperate to add some quality to his squad and by clearing out deadwood such as Martial, Hojlund could become a key signing, not only for next season but for the years ahead as he has the potential to blossom into one of the finest strikers in the world.