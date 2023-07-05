Manchester United have made the signing of a new striker one of their top priorities this summer and now a new update has emerged on a strongly linked transfer target.

Will Man United sign Rasmus Hojlund?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are holding talks to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

As per the report, the acquirement of a new centre-forward is something that Erik ten Hag wants to be resolved before pre-season training commences and the club's hierarchy are continuing to hold discussions for their main targets for the position with Hojlund named alongside Randal Kolo Muani.

How many goals has Rasmus Hojlund scored?

It is no secret that Ten Hag has been a long-term admirer of Harry Kane and reportedly has had the Tottenham Hotspur striker as his top transfer target since he arrived at Old Trafford last summer.

Indeed, the Red Devils have been continuously linked with the England captain, however, it is looking extremely unlikely that Spurs will be willing to part ways with their superstar before his contract expires at the end of next season.

As a result, Ten Hag must turn his attention to targets that are more of a realistic prospect and Hojlund would definitely be a worthy alternative to Kane.

The Danish youngster burst on the scene of Italian football with Atalanta and has already made his mark on the Denmark national team with six goals scored in just five appearances.

Over 42 appearances in all competitions last season, the 20-year-old star - who has a reported price tag of €60m (£52m) - scored 16 goals and registered seven assists, which is a fantastic output with only Marcus Rashford scoring more (30) in the Man United team.

To compete with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United next season for a spot inside the top four and to potentially become a title contender, it will be absolutely essential for Man United to acquire the services of a striker who can make an instant impact in the Premier League.

One player who has had a record-breaking start to life in the Premier League is Erling Haaland, a striker who has often been named as a similar profile of goal-scorer to Hojlund, with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini boasting about the similarities between the pair in an interview:

"Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also the technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too.

"He has very similar characteristics to Haaland. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

With all considered, there is no doubt that Hojlund would be an exciting prospect for Man United to sign this summer and if he can adapt to the English top flight to a similar standard that Haaland has set, his impact on the team and the future of the club's success would be priceless.