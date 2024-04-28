Even if Manchester United had beaten Burnley 1-0 in Premier League action, the pressure still wouldn't have been off Erik ten Hag's shoulders.

The Clarets drawing 1-1 in the end at Old Trafford courtesy of a last-gasp penalty kick just adds more fuel to the fire for those who want the Dutchman to be relieved from his duties at the end of the campaign, with a whole host of names being lined up to now replace the ex-Ajax manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the powers that be at the Theatre of Dreams could move in a different direction to lead Man United into a potentially more successful new era.

Man United manager news

Even with Ten Hag still clinging onto his job post for the time being, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill at Old Trafford from going into overdrive speculating who could eventually be the unpopular 54-year-old's successor.

Current Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic was rumoured to be in the running to oust the Dutchman according to a report from TEAMtalk, whilst further rumours suggested Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was also being talked up to come in after the season is over and done with.

Yet, the new 'favourite' - according to the Guardian - is surprisingly England manager Gareth Southgate.

Who could benefit from Southgate's appointment?

This is a move that would surely be welcomed by ex-Chelsea man Mason Mount who has starred under the former Middlesbrough boss' watchful eye on the international stage in the past.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw also wouldn't object to the 53-year-old walking through the door either, as Southgate potentially leaves England behind to return back to the firing line of club football.

Mount was given his senior England debut by Southgate back in 2019, the-then 20-year-old attacking midfielder with the world at his feet after exploding into life at Chelsea.

Now 25, he has since gone on to gain 36 caps for his country, picking up five goals and five assists along the way before being turned away from the England picture in the midst of his Blues career falling by the wayside and a turbulent move to Man United transpiring.

Mount will want to recapture his Chelsea best at Old Trafford, having only made 13 Premier League appearances this season to date under Ten Hag with recurring injury issues stopping him in his tracks.

Southgate could well be the manager Mount desires to put an arm around him to get more out of the forgotten number seven, who has shone brightly in patches this season when fit.

Mount's strike against Brentford back in March found the back of the net despite the ex-Blues midfielder only being on the pitch for ten minutes, breaking his Red Devils duck in the process.

Deployed down the left wing during this impactful cameo from the bench, Mount would benefit from an extended run in the United XI in a more central spot and Southgate could gift him that based on his preference for where he slots the 25-year-old into his past England sides.

The current Three Lions boss - who was praised as being "amazing" by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham recently - has only ever played Mount down the flanks twice during his 36 caps, with all of his goal contributions coming from a more central position.

Southgate's managerial record by club Club Games managed Wins Draws Losses England 93 59 18 16 England U21s 33 27 3 3 Middlesbrough 151 47 41 63 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It would be an almighty risk appointing Southgate based on his previous managerial record at Middlesbrough (seen in the table above) but the appointment could work wonders for the English personnel already at the Theatre of Dreams who will want to run through brick walls for the 53-year-old at club level if he is seen as the correct fit after ten Hag.