Manchester United have succeeded more times than not when bringing in Dutch exports to Old Trafford, for every Memphis Depay there are countless players from the Netherlands who have excelled after joining the Red Devils.

Robin Van Persie and Ruud Van Nistelrooy stick out as attacking greats, whilst Jaap Stam and Edwin Van Der Saar are more well-known for their efforts up the other end in keeping the ball out of the net.

Man United will hope they can strike gold from this market again with a prospective signing being lined up, Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders linked with the Red Devils from AC Milan who draws comparisons to former Man United youngster Angel Gomes.

Are Man United interested in Tijjani Rejinders?

According to recent reports from Italy, Man United are scouting the 25-year-old Milan man with a transfer fee in the region of €40m (£35m) expected to be enough to land the Dutchman.

It would see Erik ten Hag swoop for a player from his native Netherlands over poaching another talent from the Eredivisie, the success rate for these buys from the Dutch first division diminishing with one notable misfire in Donny Van De Beek.

Yet, in Rejinders - who has only recently joined AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar - they could have a real talent on their hands with data analyst Ben Mattinson on social media describing the midfielder as both a "silky" player and also a "machine" with how much he progresses the ball for his side.

How good is Tijjani Rejinders?

Developing in his homeland of the Netherlands with the aforementioned AZ, Rejinders stands out as a versatile option in the centre of the park - playing 11 games so far the Rossoneri at defensive midfield, his traditional central role but also further forward as an attacking option also.

The talented youngster would notch up three goals and eight assists in his final Eredivisie season, finishing his career with the two-time Dutch first division Champions collecting 13 goals and 15 assists in total from 128 appearances.

He's impressed the San Siro faithful so far into the infancy of his Milan career after making the transfer switch to Italy, Rejinders already has two assists to his name.

His standout attributes, as per FBRef, include his shot-creating actions and his shots per ninety minutes - registering 4.03 shot-creating actions per 90 over the last year he's played, whilst also attempting 1.86 shots on total per 90 too.

Reijnders would give Man United a different option in midfield away from the more defensively-minded Casemiro and the attack-oriented Bruno Fernandes, which could be why ten Hag is intrigued by bringing the 25-year-old to Manchester to add depth and quality to his faltering group.

He is similar in many ways to a player who fell by the wayside for the Red Devils after coming through the youth system - Angel Gomes, who only made a handful of appearances for Man United before being shipped out to Lille three years ago.

Looking at both players, there's an eerie overlap in their numbers - Gomes also has two assists so far this campaign for Lille in Ligue 1 and this indicates that they can both provide a creative threat to provide opportunities for their teammates from their position.

Moreover, both individuals are calm on the ball with both Gomes and Rejinders very rarely giving away possession for their respective teams at league level this season.

Rejinders has a 90% pass completion percentage for Milan, whilst Gomes is more accurate than his Dutch counterpart with a higher 92.7%.

Man United therefore could look to Rejinders as an exciting new midfield option to freshen up the group, but also, to get over the low of having to wave goodbye to ex-Academy prospect Gomes when they did.

The Milan star could provide a similar level of metronomic play in the middle of the park as the England U21 international has produced for Lille, which could help to dominate and control games for the Red Devils.