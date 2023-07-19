Manchester United target Andre Onana felt it was "impossible to reject the opportunity to play for Manchester United" and equally impossible to turn down "having a manager like Erik ten Hag" as the two have worked together at Ajax before, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Andre Onana is joining Manchester United

It's been an interesting summer at Old Trafford so far this year.

The early stages of the transfer window looked fairly bleak for fans of the club as the news was dominated mainly by disappointing updates surrounding the prolonged takeover process with little in the way of transfer news.

However, the completion of the deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea last month changed that, as now the club look set to complete the signing of Inter Milan's £47m goalkeeper Onana, and there are reports of the club's interest in Atalanta's exciting youngster Rasmus Hojlund.

The signing of Onana is particularly intriguing, as only a few years ago, he was already playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and helping the Dutch giants reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

This previous relationship and mutual respect made this move to United all the easier for the Cameroonian keeper.

The calls from ten Hag helped convince Onana that he couldn't reject the opportunity to come and play in the Premier League for a club like United, per transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"Sources feel that for Andre Onana, it was really impossible to say no.

"Andre Onana was really happy at Inter; he had a fantastic season there, he was very happy with the teammates, the manager, the city.

"But then what happened is Erik ten Hag started to call weeks and weeks ago, for Andre Onana, it was impossible to reject the opportunity to play for Manchester United, the opportunity to play in the Premier League, having a manager like Erik ten Hag, who already knows Andre Onana's skills, so it was the perfect match for Andre Onana's dreams and this is why he decided to accept."

What did Andre Onana win under Erik ten Hag at Ajax?

Onana joined the Amsterdam side's youth setup from Barcelona in January 2015 before making his full Eredivisie debut for the senior side a year later against Willem II Tilburg.

It wouldn't be until December 2017 that ten Hag would join the club, bringing immense success and a return to national dominance that was so synonymous with the side.

Despite not winning the league for four years in a row, ten Hag led the club to domestic triumph in each of his three full seasons in Amsterdam, a success that he shared with his new keeper Onana.

It wasn't just league dominance, though, as with both of them at the club, Amsterdam's premier club also won two Dutch Cups and a Dutch Super Cup.

It's clear that ten Hag was grateful for the performances of his then-keeper as he branded him a "masterful goalkeeper" in an interview he gave when he was still Ajax's manager.

The arrival of Onana could be one of the defining transfers of the Erik ten Hag era at United, and if the pair of them can replicate even some of the success they experienced in the Netherlands, then fans of the Red Devils will be in for a brilliant few years.