It has perhaps epitomised the luckless nature of Manchester United of late that after finally ending their lengthy search for a new centre-forward with the £72m signing of Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils have since been forced to wait to properly witness their new man in action due to injury.

After missing the first three games of the new Premier League season due to a slight back complaint, the 20-year-old was finally involved in proceedings as a late substitute in the recent 3-1 defeat away to rivals Arsenal, replacing a frankly anonymous Anthony Martial in the number nine berth.

While that outing may have been a mere brief cameo, there was seemingly enough there for United supporters - and manager Erik ten Hag - to get excited about, with the former Ajax boss needing to find a way to get his marquee man firing once play resumes following the international break.

How did Hojlund perform against Arsenal?

For the most part on that frustrating afternoon at the Emirates the visitors' attacking unit was simply unable to get going, with Martial, in particular, struggling to make his mark on proceedings having 'barely made any impact on the game', in the words of GOAL's Richard Martin.

With Hojlund having subsequently been introduced around the 70-minute mark, that alteration almost had an immediate impact, with the former Atalanta man instantly proving a handful for the likes of Gabriel and William Saliba, due to his willingness to get in behind and attempts to hold the ball up.

Perhaps most excitingly, however, the one-time Sturm Graz machine also 'showed real quality' in the build-up to Alejandro Garnacho's disallowed strike, as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, after producing a delightful backheeled flick to find Casemiro - the Brazilian having earlier been visibly encouraging of the striker's eye-catching performance.

That moment of deft brilliance has likely sparked real excitement as to what is to come from the 6 foot 3 sensation over the coming weeks and months, with the aim now for his new teammates to try and get the best out of him.

What are Hojlund's strengths?

As that appearance against the Gunners showcased, the "scary quick" asset - as hailed by journalist Sacha Pisani - is not afraid to use his electric speed to try and stretch a defence, having notably burst clear prior to his tussle with Gabriel inside the penalty area, with the Brazilian somewhat fortunate not to have given away a spot-kick.

That desire to play on the last man has been evident amid his form over the past year in Italy, with the towering Dane ranking in the top 1% for progressive passes received per 90 among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues, indicating just how regularly he looks to latch onto threaded forward passes to utilise his physical strengths.

The youngster will be in need of those around him to supply the goods, however, hence why deploying his compatriot Christian Eriksen in the centre of the park remains a wise move, with the experienced playmaker ranking in the top 7% among his European peers for progressive passes per 90.

The £150k-per-week "genius" - as described by Statman Dave - is a true master at impacting proceedings in the final third as he also ranks in the top 1% for assists and the top 8% for shot-creating actions per 90, indicating his creative spark.

That record is far more impressive than the man that the 31-year-old has replaced in midfield in the form of Mason Mount, with the club's new number seven - who is currently sidelined with injury - ranking in just the top 45% among his fellow midfielders for progressives passes, as well as in just the top 11% and the top 16% for assists and shot-creating actions per 90, respectively.

Despite splashing out £55m on Mount, there would be no harm in persisting with Eriksen for the short-term at least, with the former Totteham Hotspur man already scoring once and providing one assist this season, including finding Marcus Rashford last weekend with a delightful, threaded pass.

It may not be too long before such pin-point assists are being provided to his international colleague, Hojlund, at Old Trafford, ensuring that the new addition can truly prove rather unplayable amid his belated start to proceedings in a red jersey.