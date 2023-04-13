Manchester United target Evan Ndicka will leave Eintracht Frankfurt for free this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports.

What’s the latest news on Ndicka?

Ndicka made the move to the Bundesliga side back in 2018 and has gone on to make 177 senior appearances for his current employers.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back, is now valued at a career-high €32m (£28m) by Transfermarkt and is out of contract at the end of the season.

A potential move to Old Trafford to join up with Erik ten Hag has been speculated in recent weeks as well as Premier League rivals Liverpool, and the Red Devils have been handed a boost in a possible swoop.

Romano took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to relay an update from Frankfurt on attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, saying that the Japan international will leave the club on a free transfer in June as expected. The transfer expected then shared news on Ndicka, adding that the same will happen with the defender, who is also "set to leave on a free".

Should Man United discuss pre-contract terms?

Due to Ndicka’s contract situation, United can actually discuss pre-contract agreement terms right now ahead of a free transfer this summer, and from the outside looking in, it appears to be a no-brainer of a decision ahead of Ten Hag’s second season in charge.

That’s because the United manager has reportedly given the green light to summer sales for defenders Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, which could leave the manager with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his only senior centre-back options.

Described as a “towering” defender by journalist Jacque Talbot, the Frenchman has been a solid performer in recent months, averaging a Bundesliga match rating of 6.68/10 this season, as per WhoScored, better than Red Devils defenders Varane, Maguire and Lindelof.

He has made more clearances per 90 than any Frankfurt and United player this season and also ranks highly for interceptions and pass completion rate, showing that he is also good on the ball.

Therefore, signing Ndicka for free could be a wise move, especially as he would provide a versatile option and appears to be at the top of his game with his market valuation. Doing so could then allow funds to go towards big-money midfield and attacking signings, areas that the club also want to add to over the coming months.