Despite the stability that has been re-introduced at Manchester United following the appointment of manager Erik ten Hag, it does look set to be yet another summer of change for the Red Devils, with a whole host of first-team assets looking set to depart.

The defensive ranks, in particular, look set to be depleted amid what could be something of a mass exodus, with the likes of Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe coming to the end of their respective deals, while Brandon Williams, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly also appear in line for a departure.

Perhaps more pressingly, however, is the suggestion that Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could also be up for grabs come the end of the season, with the experienced duo having fallen behind both Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the centre-back pecking order.

Although it would appear unlikely that both Maguire and Lindelof will be moved on this summer, even if just one of the pair is to be sold it would spark a need for a fresh face to arrive through the door ahead of next term.

According to Football Insider, one potential target that could be on his way to Old Trafford is Eintracht Frankfurt colossus, Evan Ndicka, with the 23-year-old set to depart the Bundesliga side with just a matter of months left on his existing contract, after rejecting 'multiple' offers regarding an extension.

The 6 foot 4 Frenchman is also said to be attracting attention from United's bitter rivals, Liverpool, with the prospect of signing such an impressive figure on a free transfer having piqued the interest of clubs across Europe.

Should Man United sign Evan N'Dicka?

The chance to acquire a more youthful central defender this summer will likely also be of interest to Ten Hag, with Ndicka having proven himself a truly "superb player" during his time in Germany to date, as per talent scout Jack Kulig.

The former Auxerre ace - who made the move to Frankfurt back in 2018 - would seemingly be a suitable fit at the Theatre of Dreams, with the towering titan said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities with current United man, Varane, as per FBref.

That likeness to his compatriot is not just due to Varane's impressive, physical stature - as the 29-year-old stands at 6 foot 3 - but also due to their quality on the ball, with the former Real Madrid man having recorded 12 progressive carries so far this season from his 19 Premier League games, while Ndicka has racked up 11 progressive carries from his 25 league outings.

The comparison between the pair can also be made due to their prowess defensively, with the latter man having recorded 21 tackles in the current campaign, while his fellow Frenchman has recorded 22 tackles to date.

To be compared to the World Cup winner is a sign of Ndicka's exciting potential, with Varane having made a fine impression in Manchester over the past 18 months or so - despite having been hampered by injury at times - after being lauded as a "monster" by journalist Tom McDermott due to his impressive impact.

While Ndicka would offer a slightly different option to 93-cap gem as he is a left-sided centre-back, it would seemingly be a real coup if Ten Hag could get a deal over the line, particularly without having to pay a transfer fee.