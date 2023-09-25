Manchester United are in a race with Everton and several other Premier League clubs to try and add a talented Champiosnhip midfielder to the ranks at Old Trafford, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils returned to winning ways at the weekend in the Premier League, disposing of Burnley by a score of 1-0 courtesy of a fantastic Bruno Fernandes strike on the stroke of half-time.

Cited by BBC Sport, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag praised his side's fighting spirit and desire to secure all three points in Lancashire during his post-match press conference, stating: "It was clear, of course, we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was a must-win. The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other."

He then added: "A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight, Murphy’s Law, where everything goes against us. You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together."

In the aftermath of Manchester United's victory over the Clarets, England international Marcus Rashford was involved in a car crash near Carrington training complex; though luckily he escaped without injury from the collision, as per The Burnley Express. Taking to social media platform Instagram to reassure the general public, Rashford said: “Three points on the road. I’m alright guys, thanks for the messages."

According to The Daily Mail meanwhile, United midfielder Mason Mount could make his anticipated comeback from injury in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Who could Manchester United sign?

As per Alan Nixon on Patreon via TEAMtalk, Everton and Manchester United are joined by several other Premier League sides in the hunt to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers all expressed interest in the 19-year-old across the summer, while Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur monitored the youngster earlier this year.

Versatile midfielder Wharton has already racked up nine appearances across all competitions this term, registering one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt. Labelled a "great player" by Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, Wharton has made his presence known in the engine room this term, winning an average of two challenges and two interceptions per fixture in the Sky Bet Championship, according to WhoScored - more than double the interceptions Casemiro is making this season, to put that into perspective.

The England youth international has also been able to demonstrate his ability to fashion opportunities for his teammates in the English second tier too, with 19 shot-creating actions in 2023/24, as per FBRef. Wharton's value as a homegrown player cannot be understated either, given that he would ease concerns regarding continental squad registration if he were to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Manchester United look to have a fight on their hands to land the talent amid interest from several Premier League clubs in his services.