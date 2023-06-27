Manchester United's search for a new goalkeeper may have been handed a real boost, with the news from The Sun that Everton may have to sell Jordan Pickford for cheaper than their original asking price.

How many games has Jordan Pickford played?

The shot-stopper has been with his current club for six seasons now and has seen the Toffees go from top ten spot and European challengers all the way down towards the relegation spots.

He's been a mainstay in the team throughout that period and perhaps the one silver lining though, managing to pick up a total of 217 appearances for the side along the way. With Everton struggling in 2022/23, he added 37 games to his list, missing only one Premier League game for the Blues.

Pickford emerged from this torrid campaign with his head held high. His eight clean sheets for example meant that he actually sat within the top ten for that stat (eighth), despite the fact Everton were right near the foot of the division.

His 123 saves in total also meant that he had the third most in the entire league - and it even earned him a spot on the European leaderboard too, with that amount meaning he ranked tenth amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues too.

Are Manchester United signing Pickford?

With Man United on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, they have now found themselves looking at a potential deal for Pickford after his displays for the Toffees. And their pursuit of the England number one has been handed a fresh boost too, according to a report from The Sun.

That's because Everton may now need to sell him on to raise funds. The club are struggling financially and they "desperately" need money to come in to help balance their accounts for 2022/23.

The report states that the initial asking price of £45m could be slashed because of their desperation for money - another boost for the Red Devils.

Even with Everton encountering difficulties this season in terms of their results and their league positioning, Pickford has still come in for praise and has been identified as one of their better players. Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that the goalkeeper is a "leader" for the Toffees and added that he has been their "player of the season" because of his showings inbetween the sticks.

With the club potentially needing to sell on then, United could capitalise and land themselves a really solid option as their new number one next season.