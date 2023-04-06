Finance expert Kieran Maguire has stated that the Premier League changes to owner tests won’t impact a potential Manchester United takeover involving Sheikh Jassim.

Jassim, alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, made a revised offer for the Red Devils last month and is now waiting to hear a response from the Glazers.

However, there have been some changes in the Premier League when it comes to ownership, with sides voting in favour of new rules that will see a government using a banned list to see who can own clubs. The Daily Mail highlight how there have been concerns flagged over the possibility of a Qatar-based takeover of Manchester United, but it seems as if they will be unaffected by the changes.

Maguire, who contributes to Sky Sports, was talking to Football Insider regarding the changes to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test and what it could mean for Manchester United.

The finance expert said it wouldn’t impact Jassim taking control at Old Trafford, describing it as “big news for Man United fans” who want to see the Qatari-led group in charge.

“As far as the changes to the Owners’ and Directors’ Test that have been agreed upon at the latest Premier League meeting, this will have zero impact in relation to a potential takeover of Man United.

“The changes don’t impact Sheikh Jassim or anyone from Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern states.

“Therefore, this is big news for Man United fans who are looking forward to the possibility of being owned by Sheikh Jassim. In terms of the proposals, there are going to be relatively few people who could previously buy a Premier League club that now can’t because of these changes.”

What happens now?

Offers on the table at Old Trafford are thought to be worth around £5bn, with the Glazers holding out for a figure closer to £6bn, although there is still no guarantee they will green-light a full sale.

Therefore, although these changes wouldn’t impact Jassim, he still needs the current owners to be willing to sell and strike a deal, something which is seemingly proving difficult at this moment in time.

Suitors are expecting to hear back from the Raine Group, who are dealing with a possible takeover for the Glazers, this week, with room for another round of bidding if required, so we could know more in the coming days.