Finance expert Kieran Maguire believes that it is ‘strange’ that Sheikh Jassim is alerting the financial details of his bid to take control at Manchester United.

What’s the latest on a Manchester United takeover?

The Red Devils appear to have two frontrunners when it comes to a possible buyout from the Glazers in Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Both parties eventually submitted revised bids after an extension was granted last week, however, there are still concerns that no outright sale will materialise anytime soon with Old Trafford chiefs ‘furious’ after the mix-up.

Maguire, who contributes to Sky Sports, was talking to Football Insider regarding the new offers. He said that it is ‘strange’ that Jassim, as well as Ratcliffe, ‘are fine-tweaking numbers’, adding that ‘the Glazers asking price is simply not worth it’.

“Both Jassim and Ratcliffe are entitled to the same degree of courtesy from Man United so the club had to grant both an extension. It could be that the relatively late showing of data and assets last Friday meant that the number crunchers in each party required a little more time to finalise their offers.

“It is, however, strange that they are fine-tweaking numbers when the Glazers asking price is simply not worth it. It wouldn’t be a cash-generating business for either party if they end up spending north of £5billion.”

The Old Trafford waiting game for Jassim and Ratcliffe…

Jassim and Ratcliffe will now be waiting to hear from the Raine Group in New York in regards to their new offers, although there seems to be some friction amongst the Glazers. Reports have suggested that Avram Glazer is against a full sale, whereas Joel Glazer could be persuaded and the other four siblings are thought to be in favour of selling at a big profit.

A £6bn fee has been earmarked throughout the process as their valuation, however, Sky Sports reoprter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that the figure could be raised even higher due to the ongoing world-record sale of NFL team, the Washington Commanders.

Jassim’s second offer was rumoured to be worth more than £5bn, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he and possibly Ratcliffe were required to make another offer, meaning that the process could drag on until the summer. That wouldn't be ideal for Jassim, who was previously hoping to get things done quickly in order to support manager Erik ten Hag in the transfer market.