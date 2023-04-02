Finance expert Kieran Maguire has been left surprised at how late two Manchester United bidders submitted their revised offers for the club.

What’s the latest takeover news from Manchester United?

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are seemingly the frontrunners when it comes to a complete takeover from the Glazers, with the pair eventually submitting second offers last month.

Both held talks with United officials but ended up missing the deadline to make a second bid for the club in an incredible development. They were handed an extension from the Raine Group in New York as a result, with Ratcliffe needing less than 24 hours to place his revised bid. Jassim followed suit days later, with the pair now awaiting to hear a response.

Maguire, who contributes for Sky Sports, was talking to Football Insider regarding recent takeover developments at Old Trafford. He said it appeared as if Jassim’s party was handed an extension which led to Ratcliffe’s team also receiving one after finding out. Maguire then compared the ongoing process to a ‘circus’ and labelled it as ‘bizarre’ that Jassim’s delegation and Ratcliffe were shown around the club prior to the initial second deadline.

“It looks like Jassim was given an extension and therefore Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s party then insisted they were entitled to the same once they found out.

“But I can’t understand why they left it so late when involved in buying a major, global institution. In the same sense, it struck me as bizarre that they were showing bidders around the Friday before the deadline.

“With the sale being held on such a large scale, surely the Glazers needed to allow more time to reflect and decide. It seems there has been an awful lot of grandstanding in regard to this takeover, it’s been like a circus.”

What would Jassim or Ratcliffe bring to Old Trafford?

Jassim is confident in his attempt to take full control in Manchester, and it looks as if he has big Old Trafford plans. The Qatari group previously wanted 'things done quickly' so they could help Erik ten Hag in the transfer market, with speculation suggesting Jassim is already eyeing a stunning swoop for Jude Bellingham and is a huge fan of the midfielder.

Ratcliffe meanwhile has said he will make United “the number one club in the world once again” and is looking to redevelop Old Trafford and the club’s training base, so it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top, providing the Glazers give the green light to a full sale.