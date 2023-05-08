Manchester United may now be the only club who can afford to sign Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen as a report links him with a move to the Premier League.

Are Manchester United favourites to sign Victor Osimhen?

Manchester United could be the favourites to sign Victor Osimhen this summer as Simon Jones reports for the Daily Mail that Erik ten Hag is "eyeing" a £130m deal for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian forward has attracted huge interest from around Europe with his explosive performance in Napoli's title-winning season. From powerful headers to nuanced finishes and combining with the mercurial Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen has 28 goals and five assists to his name this term.

A transfer battle has emerged between United and Chelsea which involves Christian Pulisic - the American is being put up for sale this summer and a number of Italian teams are are eyeing him, with interest from Napoli very serious.

Jones writes that "Napoli's interest (in Pulisic) could add extra spice" in the race to sign Osimhen but the Serie A outfit are demanding a mouth-watering sum of money to sell the striker. "The consensus" at United and Chelsea is that he will cost around £130million.

That figure is reportedly already a problem for Bayern Munich and they have switched their focus to Randal Kolo Muani. Chelsea meanwhile are facing scrutiny from Financial Fair Play, and while the Blues will hope to reduce the cost by using Romelu Lukaku in a swap, United are the only named suitor without a financial issue.

The Glazers signing Osimhen would be financially more straightforward but it's still a tremendous amount of money to spend on a single player - it would restrict how they could spend on other players, but it would take their attack to an incredible point.

How could Manchester United set up if they signed VIctor Osimhen?

If ten Hag signed Osimhen this summer, he would have a very enviable attack. Marcus Rashford has come into his own this season and is dominating defenders in 1v1s by using his pace and agility to skip past fullbacks. Crucially, he has taken his overall game to a new level.

In total, the Englishman has 29 goals and 11 assists and with the hope that Antony could improve next season, United are an elite centre forward away from an extremely dangerous attack.

Osimhen could be that player for ten Hag especially as Bruno Fernandes would likely flourish with so many deadly options in front of him. Cagliari boss Walter Mazzarri praised the Nigerian forward after he scored to put Napoli 1-0 up in 2021, highlighting a characteristic that would be of vital use to United.

"Osimhen is phenomenal because he runs alone at five players and gets through," Mazzarri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

"If you look at genuine scoring opportunities, compared to the number Napoli created lately, I didn’t see that many."

Osimhen is in the 99th percentile for non-penalty goals and in the 97th percentile for shots on goal, according to Fbref. He's a master at creating goal scoring chances from nothing from making runs into dangerous areas and bombarding his way past defenders. If he joined United, it would spell major trouble for any sides aiming to win the 2023/24 Premier League title.