Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer would “love” to be at Old Trafford next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What’s Romano had to say about Sabitzer’s future?

The Red Devils brought Sabitzer to the Premier League late in the January window following an injury blow to Christian Eriksen. The deal didn’t include an option to make a move permanent at the end of the season, however, there has been talk of a full-time transfer over the coming months.

Reports have suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen to keep Sabitzer in Manchester and Bayern Munich won’t stand in his way, providing United meet their £25m asking price.

Talking to GiveMeSport, Romano stated that Sabitzer would “love” to be at Old Trafford next season, adding that the midfielder is happy with life in Manchester.

"I'm sure that he wants to stay at Manchester United, so Sabitzer is just waiting for Man United to make a decision. He would love to stay; he would love to continue. He's very happy with the club, with the team-mates, with the manager."

How has Sabitzer performed at Old Trafford?

In total, Sabitzer has made 18 appearances for the Red Devils this year, contributing to four goals. He has impressed Ten Hag, who called the midfielder “fantastic” just last month.

“He’s [Sabitzer] doing fantastic. He’s adjusted well to Manchester United and the Premier League. He is a great person and suits the dressing room well.

“He’s an intelligent player and we’re happy with his role at this moment.”

As per WhoScored, the £210,000-a-week midfielder has averaged a United match rating of 6.64/10 in the Premier League, a better score than Scott McTominay and Fred. However, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have all outperformed Sabitzer, so you could say that a full-time move wouldn’t be an upgrade on Ten Hag’s current options.

In terms of squad depth, a move could be a wise one with McTominay wanting to leave and Ten Hag keen on Sabitzer, but with a fairly big fee needed and the player on a large salary, perhaps it could make sense to look elsewhere, with a free move for Adrien Rabiot mooted.

The Red Devils have reportedly made new contact over a cut-price deal for the Frenchman after being linked with a move last year. Rabiot, who is slightly younger than Sabitzer, can play in a range of midfield positions and has been a regular for Juventus this season, so perhaps he could be a smart alternative to Sabitzer.