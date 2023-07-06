Manchester United have had a £39m offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana rejected, however, a deal remains on, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Are Man United signing Onana?

The Red Devils officially confirmed the signing of Mason Mount on Wednesday, with the 24-year-old completing a move from Chelsea.

Mount will wear the famous number seven shirt at Old Trafford and has signed a contract through to 2028 with the option of a further year. He becomes Erik ten Hag‘s first major addition of the summer, and it looks as of attention is now on bringing in a new goalkeeper.

Onana appears to be the top target, with personal terms already agreed between the Cameroon international and United. Like Mount, though, agreeing on a transfer fee appears to be proving a stumbling block, with the Serie A side wanting around €60m for the shot-stopper.

The Red Devils have made a bid below that figure, though, as they look to strike a deal. On Wednesday, Romano took to Twitter to share Man United’s proposal of a £39m deal, with the player keen to make the move to Old Trafford.

“Understand Manchester United have presented in the morning their verbal proposal for André Onana: £39m total package — add ons included. The bid will be official soon.”

“Inter expect €60m fee for Onana, add ons included. No agreement at this stage. Onana, keen on move.”

Romano added later in the day that a bid has been rejected, but said a deal is still "absolutely on"...

“Negotiations between Man United and Inter continue for André Onana — after £34m bid plus £5m in add-ons rejected. Deal absolutely on.”

Has David de Gea left Man United?

A new goalkeeper is required at Old Trafford after David de Gea’s contract expired at the end of June. The Spaniard is currently a free agent, and his future remains up in the air. Therefore, at this moment in time, United have just Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as senior options, with the former of the two wanted by Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis.

As a result, you can see why someone like Onana, hailed as a "superstar" by members of the media, is of interest at Old Trafford. The ‘keeper made 145 appearances under Ten Hag at Ajax, where the Dutchman labelled him a “masterful goalkeeper” last year before both manager and player moved on to United and Inter respectively.

“Obviously he’s not yet back at his level from before the suspension. But that can’t be expected from him. He has to work hard to get there again and I’m convinced that he’ll succeed. We’ve all seen that he is a masterful goalkeeper.”

You’d expect that Onana could become first choice once again under Ten Hag, should a move go through, but if Henderson leaves and De Gea also finds a new club, another goalkeeper could be required.

Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer has been linked with a move to Manchester alongside Onana, so it could be a busy few weeks in the market for Ten Hag and the club’s recruitment staff.