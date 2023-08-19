Highlights

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United's pursuit of central defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Frenchman is a name being considered as manager Erik ten Hag hopes to strengthen his defence before the deadline on September 1st.

What is the last news regarding Todibo?

Todibo is one of the names on United's defensive shortlist this summer.

However, any move could be in jeopardy now, following the news that Harry Maguire's proposed £30m move to West Ham United has collapsed due to the Conference League champions growing frustrated with the delay caused by Maguire's inability to reach an agreement on severance pay. Due to the Red Devil's qualification for the Champions League, the England international has received a salary increase and wanted to be compensated for the wage cut he would've been talking by joining the Hammers. The player was requesting £7m but a compromise was never met and the move collapsed.

Man United had drawn up a shortlist in preparation for Maguire's departure according to Romano, with the list featuring Todibo, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, with the Italian revealing that internal talks had been held at Old Trafford regarding both Frenchman on the shortlist, however, it remains to be seen whether the interest will be pushed further due to the news that Maguire is set to stay.

Nice are hopeful of keeping the former Barcelona defender at the club this summer, with the current boss referring to the 23-year-old as a "leader" within the squad. However, the French side will not stand in the way should United make a move for the defender this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that whilst Todibo is highly thought of at Old Trafford, he is not the priority, with Bayern's Pavard being the main target for manager Erik ten Hag. He also stated that United had scouts in attendance at Nice's last game, and have made contact with the players camp.

He said: “Benjamin Pavard, at the moment, is the priority. And for Jean-Clair Todibo, they sent their scouts to follow the player again last game he had with Nice, the opening game in Ligue 1. The player has always been appreciated [by Manchester United] and they’ve already had some contact with his camp.”

What is next this window for Manchester United?

The club are still hoping to strengthen in midfield as well as defence before the window shuts.

Manager Ten Hag confirmed some surprising news in his press conference, stating that the club are in talks with Northern Irishman Jonny Evans to extend his short-term deal. When asked about the situation, the Dutch boss said "Harry Maguire's situation doesn't affect it, we will see what happens. We are in talks and when we have news we will bring that, as always. For this month, Jonny is under contract." Should the former Leicester City man sign the deal, any potential defensive additions could be pushed back until the summer of 2024.

The club also are targeting midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Throughout the summer the Red Devils have been the favourites to secure the signature of the player who really caught the eye captaining Morocco to a fourth-place finish in the World Cup last December, however, they are yet to submit an official offer for the 26-year-old. Now, according to reports, rivals Liverpool are ready to swoop in for the La Viola midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The good news for United is they remain the player's first choice destination according to Alfredo Pedulla, however, should Liverpool maintain their interest, the player may grow tired of waiting for an offer from Old Trafford.