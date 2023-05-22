Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri could sign a new deal at the club until the summer of 2028, according to a new update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Pellistri progressing well at Man United?

The 21-year-old is a highly thought of young player at Old Trafford currently, doing his bit to ensure that the Red Devils finish in the top four this season. He has made eight appearances in total in 2022/23, including three outings in the Premier League, as he steadily matures as a player.

Pellistri is someone who United will no doubt have big hopes for heading into the future, with the progression of emerging talent something that is so important, ensuring they continue to build for years to come. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, and while that is still a couple of years away, it is important to tie him down for even longer, protecting his value in the process.

Will Pellistri sign contract extension?

Writing on Twitter over the weekend, Romano said that Pellistri could sign a new deal at Old Trafford until 2028, also adding an update regarding Amad Diallo's future:

"Understand Manchester United are now advancing in talks to extend Facundo Pellistri’s contract until June 2028. Plan very clear for Pellistri while Amad dreams of Man United 1st team chance next season."

This is great news for United, with Pellistri someone who can play a big role in the future, having already shown that he can hold his own in the current team. He is still very much maturing as a footballer, but Erik ten Hag hasn't been afraid to throw him in at important times, including giving him 90 minutes in the 1-0 win away to Real Betis in the Europa League in March.

The midfielder has also already won 11 caps for a Uruguay side featuring the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez and Fede Valverde - he made three appearances at the 2022 World Cup - which further highlights the quality he possesses.

Should Pellistri end up not kicking on at United, a new long-term deal would also ensure that other clubs would have to make a big bid to sign him, rather than getting him for a cut-price amount because his contract is expiring in the future. An extension makes sense for so many reasons, but the main hope is that he kicks on and becomes a key man for many years to come.