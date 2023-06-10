Manchester United have been named as one of the teams that could sign Federico Chiesa this summer, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via TEAMtalk).

Who are Man United signing this summer?

The winger has struggled for game time with Juventus due to injury and has subsequently managed only 21 Serie A appearances, with just six starts. Still, despite the lack of action, the player was still able to bag two goals and five assists along the way - a total that bettered his amounts from last season.

In addition, the former Fiorentina man has still been able to stand out as one of the best in his position across the men's top 5 leagues over the course of the year.

With a rate of 0.42 assists per 90 for example, it puts him amongst the top 4% in his role. In addition to that, his injury hasn't led to him losing any defensive drive, either, with the player completing 1.98 tackles per 90, putting him in the 87th percentile in that area.

However, despite a moderately successful year for the player individually, it looks as though he could be on the move - and potentially on his way to the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Man United could be one of the teams that makes an offer for the player this summer. It appears as though Chiesa himself could fancy a move away from Juventus, and the report relayed by TEAMtalk lists United as one of the potential landing spots for him.

As of yet though, no bid or offer has been made, but it appears as though he may still be on the radar of the Red Devils. If they do decide to make a move, it appears that it may only require a fee of around £30m, according to the same report.

Is Federico Chiesa moving to Man United?

If the club did opt to try and bring in the winger this summer, it could be a good move by the club. When fit and able to play regularly, he has tended to reward his teams with plenty of goal contributions.

When he has played 30 or more times for a team in the league, his goal contribution tallies over the course of his career read as 10, 9, 16 and 16. That points to a player who is able to both score and set up his teammates, as long as you give him the minutes to do so on the field.

In addition, football journalist Josh Bunting has also praised the winger in the past, stating that he is an "important" and "promising" player for his club. He's therefore impressed those in the media with his abilities and suggests that if United did decide to make an official bid for Chiesa, he could - provided that he stays fit - add more goals to their forward line, which is something the club need next season.