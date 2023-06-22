Manchester United are reportedly interested in a Serie A ace, as Erik ten Hag aims to bolster his squad in the direction of challenging at the top next season.

The Red Devils showed signs of reaching the heights of Manchester City and Arsenal last campaign, however, were unable to keep their momentum which saw them finish third in the table.

The Dutchman impressed during his first season at Old Trafford and could push the club to greater heights next term by recruiting smartly this summer, which is something he could accomplish by signing the latest individual linked to the club.

What’s the latest on Federico Dimarco to Man United?

As reported by The Independent, Manchester United have shown interest in Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco.

The report states that the Premier League giants are ‘set to rival’ Real Madrid for the Italian, claiming that both clubs have ‘spoken’ to Inter about the full-back.

While no estimated asking fee for the defender is reported, the 25-year-old is valued at €40m (£34m) by CIES Football Observatory.

What could Federico Dimarco offer to Man United?

Described as having ‘immense versatility’ by journalist Miguel Delaney via The Independent, the Milan-born gem has shone this season in what has been a memorable campaign for his boyhood club.

In a year that saw Inter make the Champions League final, Dimarco cemented himself as a firm starter on the back of his breakthrough season with I Nerazzurri, making 33 Serie A appearances and recording an average match rating of 7.17, via Sofascore.

Hailed as a “beast” by one Serie A expert on Twitter, the 25-year-old could elevate the performance level at United, in a move that could prove to be bad news for Luke Shaw.

While the Englishman has performed highly under Ten Hag towards the end of the season, displaying skills in playing at centre-back when called upon, the 27-year-old could be forced to lose his position at left-back to the expertise of Dimarco.

This season’s top two managers in the Premier League have found success in deploying their full-backs in an inverted role, allowing for increased impact offensively while maintaining defensive stability.

Ten Hag could replicate the influence Pep Guardiola has passed to Mikel Arteta in playing Dimarco over Shaw, whose statistics prove him to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe.

As per FBref, the Italian leapfrogs Shaw in terms of attacking play on the flank, ranking in the top 1% of full-backs in Europe with reference to total shots, averaging an impressive two per 90 to the Englishman’s 0.41, showing his impact in the final third.

A similar pattern is evident in his overlapping play, receiving 7.98 progressive passes per 90 to the United ace’s 3.03 to further communicate the threat he could add in wide areas to Ten Hag’s side from defence.

The two have similar averages in defensive duties, with Sofascore revealing that both players won an average of 56% of their total duels, with Shaw coming out marginally on top making 1.91 tackles per 90 to the Inter gem’s 1.29.

The league has seen this season just how potent it can be having full-backs with competency in the final third, adding a new dimension to gameplay in an area that could bolster Ten Hag’s chances to take United back to the top. It may well relegate their current option at left-back, but United's manager it would surely be worth it.