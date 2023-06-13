Manchester United have another midfielder on their radar it seems, with Sport 1, via Sport Witness, reporting that the club are in the race for Felix Nmecha.

Who is Felix Nmecha?

The 22-year-old has emerged as a key player for Wolfsburg over the course of the 2022/23 season, managing more games in the Bundesliga this year than he has managed over the course of his entire career to date. The side picked him on 30 occasions and the player responded by bagging three goals and five assists along the way despite his more central position on the field.

It's been a breakout year for the young talent, with Nmecha now becoming one of the best in his position in Europe and in the Men's 'Top Five' big leaves based on his stats. His assist rate of 0.25 per 90 for example is far and away his best figure, as it puts him within the top 4% of players for that. It shows that he has a knack of finding teammates in good areas and setting them up for good chances. In addition, the midfielder is also extremely strong in the air, with his 2.16 aerials won per 90 putting him in the 93rd percentile. This will come as no surprise considering that he stands at nearly 6 foot 1.

Now, having showcased his combination of physicality and vision for Wolfsburg, he could be given a chance elsewhere this summer. According to a report from Sport 1, via Sport Witness, it states that both Borussia Dortmund and Man United are set to go head-to-head for his signature this summer, with a price tag of around 15 million Euros (or £12.9m) slapped on his head.

No official bid has been made from either party yet though but the Red Devils have reportedly spoken to the player's father - as he currently has no agent - over a potential move to the Premier League. Other reports have also claimed Newcastle United are eyeing a deal.

When does Felix Nmecha's contract expire?

The midfielder's current deal with Wolfsburg has another two years to run, with the player having only joined Wolfsburg back in 2021/22. However, the interest seems to be high and it's no wonder considering how he has fared at the top level of German football so far.

His 1.81 shots per 90 rate and 0.15 non-penalty goals per 90 mark him out as one of the most attacking and offensive players in his position, with the midfielder not afraid to get forward and have a go at goal or even tee up a teammate. Nmecha also isn't afraid to take on an opposition defender, with his 1.27 successful take-ons per 90 showing a superb ability to beat his man and drive the ball forward. In short, he is a player that would certainly add some creativity and drive to the centre of the field for the Red Devils.