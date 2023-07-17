While Manchester United currently appear intent on signing a new goalkeeper and a new striker ahead of next season, that may not prove to be the end of the club's transfer dealings this summer.

As per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, manager Erik ten Hag would also like to add another forward to his ranks alongside the addition of a new number nine, with the Dutchman eyeing an asset who can 'play across the front three'.

With the likes of Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho having been linked with an exit of late - while Anthony Martial also faces an uncertain future with just 12 months left on his existing deal - it would make sense to strengthen the forward line with the signing of a versatile target

One man who could prove a dream fit to take on that fluid role at Old Trafford is Atletico Madrid sensation, Joao Felix, with reports in Spain having recently suggested that United have made contact regarding a possible move for the 23-year-old.

The 31-cap Portugal international - who spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea - is said to be 'seduced' by the prospect of remaining in the Premier League, with the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa also showing an interest at present.

The suggestion is that Atleti's £113m signing could be allowed to secure another temporary exit after falling out of favour under Diego Simeone, ensuring that the door may open for the Red Devils to sign the 5 foot 11 gem this summer.

What is the market value of Joao Felix?

Lauded as a "sensational footballer" by transfer insider Felix Johnston during his recent loan stint at Stamford Bridge, the fleet-footed magician - who was taking home around £195k-per-week in wages during his time in west London - would no doubt represent a real coup for Ten Hag and co.

Valued at around €140m (£120m) by the La Liga outfit at present, the one-time Benfica ace may have slipped down the pecking order at his parent club, although he remains a truly gifted talent, having racked up 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for the club to date.

The highly-rated ace has particularly impressed due to his creative talents in recent times, with that ability to unlock the door and provide quality service for his teammates showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for progressive passes.

That ability could ensure that Felix could follow in Dusan Tadic's footsteps by becoming the creative driving force in a Ten Hag side, with the ex-Southampton man having blossomed under the Dutchman's tutelage at Ajax.

A player comfortable operating all across the forward line or in a playmaking role - much like Felix - Tadic was the real heartbeat of the Eredivisie giants when Ten Hag was at the helm, racking up a staggering haul of 92 goals and 91 assists in 194 games amid the United manager's stint in charge.

The 34-year-old playmaker - who only recently announced his exit from the Amsterdam outfit - was memorably part of the Ajax side that reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2018/19, having registered 11 goal involvements in just 12 games in the competition that season.

A player Ten Hag has used the most throughout his managerial career, Tadic is clearly a figure that the 53-year-old is fond of, hence the aim to find a youthful successor in the form of Felix.

One notable likeness that can be drawn between the pair is their dribbling prowess, with the latter man averaging an impressive 3.11 progressive carries per 90 to rank in the top 6% in Europe's top five leagues, while the veteran free agent averages 2.95 per 90 for that same metric.

Both evidently agile, creative talents who can simply glide up the pitch, it does look as if Felix could prove to be Ten Hag's next Tadic, if a deal with Atleti can be agreed this summer.