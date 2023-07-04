Rio Ferdinand has given an update on the "very complex" takeover at Manchester United, with the help of his "great source" at the club.

What's the latest on the takeover?

When Man United were put up for sale in late November last year, fans would have hoped to know who their club's new owners were by the end of the season.

Now in July, there is still significant uncertainty over the club's future, with the Glazers yet to make a final decision on United's ownership.

There are still two bids on the table for control at Old Trafford. One belongs to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the CEO of INEOS, and the other belongs to Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The former reportedly wants to buy a majority stake in the club, allowing the Glazers to stay as minority shareholders, while Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of the club, which would push the Glazers out of the door completely.

Sheikh Jassim submitted a fifth and final bid for United in early June according to Ben Jacobs, with the bid reportedly worth approximately £5bn, and the Qatari is now considered the favourite to take over at Old Trafford.

What did Ferdinand say?

Former United defender Ferdinand has now issued a recent update on the club's potential takeover, owing certain information to his inside source at Old Trafford, with some suggestions that there may be greater clarification on the takeover soon.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed: "You know what, the biggest thing is I had some news from a very good source, my great source at Manchester United.

"Things were running quite smooth and it was going down the right path but then obviously...I think the biggest issue is when you're dealing with a group of people rather than an individual it makes things very complex and difficult at times.

"You're not dealing with one individual with the Glazers, I think Jim Ratcliffe said it today, and I think that's been the issue behind the scenes. I didn't want to come out and say it but you're dealing with siblings in the Glazer family who are there to make a collective decision. I don't think one person can just make a decision on their own."

He added: "So, therefore, that makes it very difficult to kind of say yes immediately, just like that. It's a process they have to go through."

However, at the end of the podcast, contributor Joel Beya says: "You know what it's funny because there's definitely some takeover news happening. I know you can't say too much for whatever reasons, we spoke off air, but even from someone that's not in it as much as you I am hearing some big things happening tomorrow (Tuesday)."

Ferdinand responded: "I was talking to [David] Ornstein as well. Man he's got good knowledge as well but we've got good sources so."

The implication from Ferdinand is that there may be imminent news on the horizon regarding the takeover, with Sheikh Jassim supossedly leading the race. However, Ferdinand did make a point of saying that Ratcliffe is not yet out of the running, while it is still possible that the Glazers choose not to sell after all.

United supporters will be hoping that everything is sorted as quickly as possible with the current uncertainty adversely affecting the club's transfer plans heading into next season.