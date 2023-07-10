Manchester United midfielder Fred has changed agents ahead of a potential move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Is Fred leaving Man United?

One area in which Erik ten Hag will be eager to improve his squad next season is in midfield.

Casemiro's arrival last summer papered over some of the cracks and undoubtedly made the Red Devils a stronger force to be reckoned with, but there is still lots to do to strengthen the centre of the park.

The arrival of Mason Mount is a great start, with the 24-year-old indefatigable midfielder a wonderful addition to Ten Hag's squad ahead of next season. However, with question marks over the futures of Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek, the Dutch coach may find himself light in midfield after all.

That could be made worse by the potential departure of Fred, who has been frequently linked with a move away from Manchester this summer, albeit Ten Hag is not too concerned by the Brazilian's exit.

According to transfer expert Romano, Fred has already made a move of sorts in the window, changing the agency that represents him - something players often do before they are going to make a transfer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "For Man United they want to do something about Fred because he's now with new agents, the same agents of Gabriel Jesus, and he's really considering to leave the club.

"He's exploring options. There is interest from Fulham, from Saudi clubs too, and so Fred could be the next one to leave because he wants to play more. He understands at Man United it's going to be very busy in the midfield also with Mason Mount, so keep an eye on Fred who could be the next one to leave the club."

Having previously been represented by compatriot and former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva, Fred - the "warrior" - has moved to Energy Sports, who also represent Jesus and a host of other Brazilian players.

Despite concern over his playing time, Fred did feature in 56 games for the Red Devils last season, although a significant amount of those appearances came as a substitute.

If the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City was indeed Fred's final appearance for the club, he will finish with 213 appearances for the Red Devils, including 14 goals and 19 assists.

How much is Fred worth?

United will be hoping to recoup as much of the £52m they spent on Fred as possible this summer. This may be problematic given the midfielder is 30-years-old and only has one year on his current deal meaning Ten Hag isn't in the strongest negotiating position.

Man United reportedly want £20m for the 32-cap international, a fee which may be a little too steep for some of his potential suitors.

Fulham are seemingly the club most interested in him but are reportedly unwilling to match United's asking price (via Metro), with some suggestions that McTominay may be offloaded instead due to his ability to bring in a greater transfer fee.

However, with Saudi clubs sniffing around the midfielder, there is a decent chance that United will be able to get closer to their asking price and Fred could join the dozens of Premier League stars who have made the switch to Asia.