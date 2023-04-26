Manchester United could strike a decisive blow in the battle for Champions League qualification with victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening, with the two sides currently separated by six points heading into that meeting in north London.

With United also having the benefit of two games in hand on the Lilywhites, tomorrow's encounter could potentially end the hosts' hopes of securing fourth place, while also strengthening the Red Devils' own ambitions in the process.

While Spurs go into that mouthwatering meeting amid a turbulent few days that has seen them part company with interim boss Cristian Stellini following the 6-1 loss to Newcastle United at the weekend, Erik ten Hag's men, by contrast, will be on something of a high after sealing their place in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

The Dutchman will, however, not be getting too carried away following that shootout triumph over Brighton and Hove Albion, particularly having seen his side capitulate away to Sevilla just a few days earlier.

One man that notably underwhelmed in both of those clashes last week was the returning Christian Eriksen, with the Denmark international having been "schooled" against the La Liga outfit, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Tyrone Marshall.

The 31-year-old - who had been absent in recent months with injury - was again something of a spare part at Wembley having made just 26 touches in his 62-minute outing, providing just a solitary key pass and failing to win a single duel before being replaced.

While the experienced playmaker is set to be keen to take on his former club at N17, it may be time for Ten Hag to shake up his midfield and bring in Fred from the cold.

Will Fred start against Spurs?

The Brazilian machine has been rather on the periphery in recent times after falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer, having failed to start a single league game since the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool last month.

The 30-year-old was also afforded just 22 minutes of action across both legs against Sevilla, having also been forced to start on the bench yet again against the Seagulls last time out.

Despite those recent woes, the tenacious ace - who was signed on a £52m deal back in 2018 - proved his worth after entering the fray on Sunday, having 'energised' the midfield, according to MEN's Samuel Luckhurst.

Those fresh legs could well be vital against Tottenham tomorrow evening, with Fred also offering the benefit of having starred in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford back in October, having produced a "magnificent" performance, according to his manager.

Not only did the polarising asset get on the scoresheet in that commanding, 2-0 win with a deflected effort from range, but he was also a constant, creative threat for his side, having registered three key passes on the day.

As the aforementioned Luckhurst noted following that statement performance, Fred's 'passing pierced Tottenham's midfield and defence', having been a real probing and relentless presence alongside international colleague, Casemiro.

The hope will be that the two compatriots can again work their magic this time around, as Ten Hag's men look to take another step toward securing a place in the Champions League.