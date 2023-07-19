Manchester United are closing in on a potential cash-only deal for Rasmus Hojlund - but reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed via Caught Offside that the Red Devils nearly sent Fred the other way in exchange.

What is the latest Manchester United transfer news?

With the Red Devils bagging themselves Champions League football for next season after a top four finish in the Premier League, they will need to ensure they are able to compete on all fronts in 2023/24. The Glazers have takent plenty of flak for their lack of ambition but they won't want to settle for mediocrity and will be eager to push on in both the top flight and in their multitude of cup competitions. That will involve the English outfit pulling off numerous transfer deals this summer, to provide the squad with both quality and depth.

It appears as though they will certainly keep busy on the transfer front this summer too. One name that won't be arriving at Old Trafford is Leon Goretzka - it looked like Bayern Munich wanted to sell him on this summer, and that had led to United keeping a close eye on how the situation unravels. The German himself though is keen to stay at the Allianz Arena and doesn't want to go anywhere - and that has now led to the Red Devils deciding against a move for him.

Higher up the pitch, the Premier League side are determined to add another attacker to their ranks. A recent report has suggested Goncalo Ramos could be one name on their radar, but one of the main talking points has been Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old has been on their wishlist for most of the summer and a recent report stated that a bid was being lined up, with the youngster himself eager to switch to Old Trafford.

Are Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund?

Now, according to reliable journalist Romano via Caught Offside, it's been revealed that the Serie A side want only cash as part of a potential deal for Hojlund this summer.

The Red Devils are preparing that opening bid it seems, but he's revealed that they originally tried to offer Fred as part of the transfer. It would have meant that United could have offloaded one of their surplus players and only need a smaller fee to get a deal done. Atalanta though have "already rejected" a swap plus cash deal and "made it clear" they are not interested in exchanging players -they want just the fee of around 65 million Euros (or £56.4m).

Hojlund may only be early on in his career, but has already received plenty of plaudits for his performances so far. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called the striker an "absolute monster in the making" and added that 2023 is "his year".

The attacker then is clearly seen as having a bright future and someone who is already impressing, but can continue to get better. Whether United have to part with just cash or get a deal over the line with players, Hojlund looks like a really exciting capture.