Man United forward Antony has come in for some criticism from former player Gabriel Agbonlahor, with the ex-striker claiming the Brazilian is an "idiot" for his actions last week, report Football Insider.

What's the latest on Man United and Brighton?

Since his big-money move to Old Trafford in the summer - the winger reportedly cost the Red Devils £86m - the player has struggled to find regular form for the club. He has played on 22 occasions for United in the Premier League this term but has so far produced only four goals and one assist.

If the player doesn't add to that total before the end of the campaign, it will be his worst season since he burst onto the scene at Ajax. Antony never dipped below eight league goals during his time in the Netherlands and his current rate of 0.23 goals per 90 is also the lowest he has managed to date.

There have been flashes of the winger's brilliance though, with the Brazilian really impressing in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. During that fixture, the forward fired his side into the lead before teeing up teammate Diogo Dalot for the second. He subsequently picked up the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

However, the player has struggled in recent weeks and after an altercation during his side's game against Brighton, talkSPORT pundit Agbonlahor dished out some harsh words for the attacker. He told Football Insider: "I think he’s a bit of an idiot, to be honest. There was no need for that tackle on Mac Allister, and then he’s trying to go chest to chest with a giant in Lewis Dunk. He’d have destroyed him.

"Is Antony frustrated with his own performance, and that’s why he’s lashing out? He can’t take a player on, he can’t beat a man, he can’t get a shot on goal. He’s got to be frustrated with his own performances this season.

"Ten Hag has got to speak to him about it. He’s got to calm down or he’ll get red cards."

How did Antony perform against Brighton?

During that fixture, Antony didn't have his best game according to WhoScored. He managed only a 6.5 rating during the match and despite having three shots, couldn't find the back of the net either. He was also dispossessed twice and was eventually substituted off for Jadon Sancho.

Compared to Mac Allister, the man he committed the controversial foul against, he was outperformed by the Brighton man. The Seagulls midfielder was rated as the best player on the field (8.19) and bagged the goal that gave his team the three points. Antony then had a bad day at the office - but he has proven he is well capable of producing better and will be looking to get back to his best when he can.