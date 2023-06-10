For all the disappointment of Saturday's FA Cup final defeat, Manchester United can reflect upon what was largely a positive campaign under Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman having steered the club to Champions League qualification and Carabao Cup glory in his first season at the helm.

The United players appear to have benefitted from the arrival of the former Ajax boss, with Marcus Rashford, in particular, having looked rejuvenated after netting career-best figures of 30 goals in all competitions - after scoring just five goals in the previous campaign.

Another major success story for the 53-year-old has been that of teenage winger, Alejandro Garnacho, with the young showman enjoying a real breakout campaign after bagging five goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all fronts.

Having initially caught the eye after playing a key role in the club's FA Youth Cup success in the 2021/22 season - having netted twice in the showpiece win at Old Trafford - the 18-year-old has shaken off early concerns over his attitude to establish himself as a vital part of the Red Devils squad, notably being hailed as a "game changer" off the bench by journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

How much is Garnacho worth now?

That early promise has shown just what a bargain it was to snap up the Argentina international for a minimal fee of just £100k from Atletico Madrid back in 2020, with transfer insider Dean Jones suggesting that the Madrid-born starlet could now be worth in the region of £50m.

Asked about the wide man's current worth - in an interview with Football Fancast - the respected source stated:

"You've just got to compare to what players are worth in that position. Almost immediately - as a player that's playing in the first team at Man United, getting outings - as an exciting player, you're straightaway worth £50m. There's not really any question about that.

"So Garnacho will already be in that bracket. So how high can he go? That's the question."

As Jones alluded to, it remains to be seen if the "dangerous" asset - as hailed by club legend Paul Scholes - can kick on over the coming years, although it is clear to see that the 5 foot 11 ace is already being tipped for big things despite his relative youth.

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has notably hailed the "personality" of the teen speedster, while also going as far as to state that Garnacho "reminds him of [Kylian] Mbappe".

While that may be a bold comparison to make, the fact that the United ace is already making an impact at such a young age is a testament to his quality, with Mbappe - who now boasts 239 club career goals - notably making his Monaco debut at the age of just 16 back in 2015.

Somewhat like the 24-year-old Frenchman - who scored a hat-trick in last year's World Cup final - Garnacho has also shown he can be the man of the big occasion, having netted away to Leeds United at Elland Road, while also popping up with an assist in the victory over Manchester City back in January.

Even in the recent meeting with City at Wembley, the exciting prospect showed no signs of nerves after entering the fray late on, having 'looked like United's only hope' in the second half, according to GOAL's Richard Martin.

To think that just a year on from his FA Youth Cup heroics the youngster is now something of a difference-maker in the first-team is truly impressive, with that £50m price tag arguably more than justified.