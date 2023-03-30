Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action away to top-four rivals Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with Erik ten Hag's men gearing up for what will be yet another relentless run of fixtures over the coming weeks.

With the former Ajax boss set to see his squad depth tested to the extreme, the Dutchman will likely be anxious to see teenage sensation, Alejandro Garnacho return to the fold sooner rather than later, with the 18-year-old having sustained ankle ligament damage during the draw with Southampton in the club's last league game.

The expectation is that the Madrid-born speedster will be available for selection before the end of the campaign, although in the meantime, Ten Hag will have to make do without a player who has become something of a "game-changer" for the Red Devils, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

Despite his relative youth, the Argentine international has already contributed nine goal involvements in all competitions so far this term, having looked "unstoppable" at times prior to his recent injury setback, according to pundit Darren Bent.

Such has been the youngster's impact at senior level to date, it would appear that the Old Trafford outfit are already intent on handing out a new, bumper new deal to the former Atletico Madrid asset, with another La Liga giant, Real Madrid, having been circling in recent times.

A long-term extension would seemingly be just reward for a player who has truly exploded onto the scene this season, with United left to feel that they truly hit the jackpot with the signing of the wing wizard, following what has been a remarkable, meteoric rise.

How much is Alejandro Garnacho worth now?

While it is still early days in Garnacho's Red Devils career, it already looks as if the Premier League side pulled off a true bargain deal when bringing the teen starlet to England back in 2020, having prised the 5 foot 11 man from the Spanish capital for a fee of just £420k.

It is clear to see that the exciting showman is already a far more valuable asset, with CIES Football Observatory now valuing him at around £18m, with that roughly 42 times more (4,185%) than what United initially paid for his services.

Not that Ten Hag will be contemplating a sale any time soon, with Garnacho having quickly cemented his status as a vital part of the 53-year-old's squad, notably netting at Elland Road last month, while also providing an assist for Marcus Rashford's winner in the Manchester derby back in January.

Those two moments, in particular, have illustrated that the emerging superstar is a truly fearless and confident individual, having shown no sign of nerves despite the often pressurised nature of competing in the senior set-up.

While there have been concerns over his attitude at times this season, Garnacho has swiftly earned the adulation of those at the Theatre of Dreams due to his direct and dynamic nature, possessing the ability to get the crowd off their feet with a moment of trickery or a penetrating run in behind.

There are, of course, still issues to iron out - with Ten Hag stating earlier this month that the forward needs to begin making more of an "impact as a starter" - yet last season's FA Youth Cup final hero is fast becoming a cult figure among the United support.