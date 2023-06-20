Manchester United are keen to bring Juventus defender Gleison Bremer to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Gleison Bremer leaving Juventus?

The Brazilian international only arrived at the Allianz Stadium from Torino last summer and he impressed during his debut season, establishing himself as Massimiliano Allegri’s overall third best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.92.

However, even though the 26-year-old still has another four years remaining on his contract, the Serie A outfit are in need of funds and will therefore be looking to raise cash by selling some of their most prized assets during the upcoming window, the centre-back being one of them.

Back in 2021, Fantacalcio credited the Red Devils with an interest in the 6 foot 2 colossus when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, and if the following update is to be believed, Erik Ten Hag is allegedly preparing to make a second attempt at securing his services.

Are Man United signing Bremer?

According to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Man United are “looking at” a potential summer swoop for Bremer. The Old Trafford side are “thinking about” the defender and are “particularly interested” in wrapping up a deal in the weeks and months ahead.

Juventus will demand an offer of at least €60m (£51m) in order to “carefully” consider a sale, and whilst a switch “doesn’t seem obvious at this stage”, Old Trafford chiefs did watch him live in action last season.

Where could Bremer fit in under Ten Hag?

Man United’s captain Harry Maguire has been heavily linked with a summer exit so Ten Hag will need a replacement in central defence should he depart, and having been dubbed an “animal” by Torino’s Mergim Vojvoda, Bremer could be the perfect candidate.

The World Cup participant was averaging 3.8 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per Serie A game during the previous term, via WhoScored, so was a real solid option in the heart of the backline, but he also posed a threat in the final third with five goal contributions (four goals and one assist) to his name.

Bremer, who has the versatility to operate at right-back, also shares the same agent, CAA Base Ltd, as Raphael Varane, so his representative will already hold an existing connection to the club from when his other client joined, and this is a relationship that could give the Red Devils an advantage in trying to get a deal over the line this summer.