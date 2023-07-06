Following a relatively slow start to the window, things look to be hotting up for Manchester United at present, with the Red Devils having already wrapped up a deal for England international, Mason Mount.

As per The Athletic, the Old Trafford outfit have now lodged a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana amid the continued uncertainty over David De Gea's future at the club, with Erik ten Hag and co also said to have made a handful of offers for Atalanta's 20-year-old striker, Rasmus Hojlund, amid the search for a new number nine.

The latter man may not be the only exciting young talent who could be on his way to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, however, with The Guardian's Ed Aarons having reported this week that United are among the clubs to have "enquired" about the prospect of signing Red Bull Salzburg teenager, Oscar Gloukh.

The 19-year-old playmaker only joined the Austrian outfit on a €7m (£6m) deal back in January after starting his career at Maccabi Tel Aviv, although the Israeli international appears to have caught the eye of teams across Europe - with Barcelona also showing an interest in his progress.

Heralded as "one of the greatest talents in Europe" by pundit Luis Vicente Matteo, the midfield maestro appears to be "another jewel in Salzburg's collection of talents", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the Bundesliga side having repeatedly churned out potential superstars in recent years.

The Red Devils were notably interested in signing striker Benjamin Sesko from the club prior to the Slovenian marksman agreeing a move to sister club RB Leipzig, although it is the inability to prise Erling Haaland from the Red Bull Arena that will particularly sting for the Premier League giants.

With competition evidently fierce for young Gloukh, United must not make the same mistake again...

Did Man United nearly sign Erling Haaland?

It remains a real source of frustration for United supporters that the Norwegian machine never made his way to Old Trafford, with former boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer having reportedly recommended the young hitman to United after coaching his compatriot at Molde.

It was Haaland's stint at Salzburg which particularly captivated the attention of the Red Devils, however, as the Leeds-born menace scored 29 goals in just 27 games for the club across all fronts, sparking speculation that a move to England could be on the cards heading into the 2020 January transfer window.

As it proved, Ed Woodward and co were unable to clinch what would have been a notable coup as the explosive forward ultimately sealed a move to Borussia Dortmund, prior to wreaking havoc for neighbours Manchester City - for whom the 22-year-old scored 52 goals in just 53 games during a devastating debut campaign at the Etihad last time out.

For United to have come so close to wrapping up a deal over three years ago - with Solskjaer even meeting his representatives in the winter of 2019 - only to then fluff their lines remains a real blunder, with the aim likely not to make the same mistake again if they are serious about signing Gloukh.

Although the latter man is yet to emulate Haaland's impact at Salzburg, the teen machine has still contributed four goals and assists in just 17 games over the last six months, after previously chipping in with 17 goal involvements in 33 games during his stint in Tel Aviv.

Having also previously netted against England in last year's U19 European Championship final, the 5 foot 7 dynamo also sparkled against the Three Lions at U21 level on Wednesday evening, notably registering six key passes in that eventual 3-0 defeat as a marker of his exciting promise.

That performance may have alerted even more clubs to his impressive potential, hence why Ten Hag and co need to steal a march and get to the front of the queue, ensuring that United don't endure a repeat of their Haaland heartbreak.