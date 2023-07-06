Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle it out for the signing of a highly-coveted teenage starlet...

What are the latest Man United transfer rumours?

According to The Guardian's Ed Aarons, the Red Devils - as well as the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal - are believed to have made contact regarding a possible summer move for Red Bull Salzburg's Oscar Gloukh.

Writing on Twitter regarding that Premier League interest in the 19-year-old playmaker, Aarons stated: "Understand there is interest from around Europe in Israeli attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who will face England in the semifinals of European Under 21s tomorrow. Arsenal, Man City, Man United and Spurs have all enquired about 19-year-old, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg."

In a further Tweet, the respected journalist also went on to add that the La Liga duo of Barcelona and Villarreal are also interested in the Israeli international, with the former Maccabi Tel Aviv ace having only made the move to Austria for a fee of around €7m (£6m) during the January transfer window.

Who is Oscar Gloukh?

Lauded as "another jewel in Salzburg's collection of talents" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 5 foot 7 ace is unsurprisingly catching the eye of clubs across the continent, having enjoyed a dazzling start to life at first team level.

Having previously netted nine goals and registered eight assists in only 33 games during his time in Tel Aviv, the six-cap menace has since contributed two goals and two assists in 17 outings for Salzburg, having made a strong adaptation to life in his new surroundings.

A player with a "huge future ahead" - according to Kulig - Gloukh may not be expected to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if he is to join Erik ten Hag's side this summer due to his relative youth, although the diminutive whiz could help to offer further competition and cover to United in an advanced midfield role.

It would no doubt be an exciting prospect to have the teen talent rivalling recent addition, Mason Mount for a role in the starting lineup in the years to come, with such a battle potentially set to help get the best out of both players.

There may also be a world in which Ten Hag would be able to squeeze both men into his side due to Mount's ability to feature on the flanks, with the pair potentially able to ease the reliance on Bruno Fernandes as the chief creative force in the centre of the park - the Portuguese ace having created the most 'big chances' in the top flight last term (32).

While Mount only created three big chances in the league in 2022/23, the Englishman was typically the man to deliver the goods for his teammates during his time at Stamford Bridge, registering 37 assists in 195 games for the Blues in total.

Although not at the same scale, Gloukh's impressive start to life at senior level has also showcased his creative brilliance, with the £5m-rated asset having racked up five big chances from just eight Bundesliga starts last term.

To then potentially have Mount, Gloukh - and also Fernandes - working in tandem in the years to come could prove to be a real dream scenario for Ten Hag, with it easy to see why the Dutchman is keeping tabs on this emerging, teenage superstar.