Mark Goldbridge took to Twitter to criticise Manchester United forward Anthony Martial during Saturday's 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Are Man United qualified for the Champions League?

Erik ten Hag named an unchanged starting XI from last weekend's win over Wolves, with Marcus Rashford once again missing out through illness.

The Red Devils went ahead early on through Casemiro, with his strike proving to be the difference on the south coast. It looked as if the win would guarantee United a top four finish, however, Liverpool's late equaliser means they will have to wait to ensure Champions League football returns to Old Trafford.

However, Goldbridge was left frustrated with Martial during the second half, with the forward slipping over at the Vitality Stadium on a number of occasions. The United Stand presenter said:

"Martial must play in his wedding shoes....always slipping over"

The forward was then replaced shortly after for Wout Wegorst.

How did Martial perform against Bournemouth?

Martial played his part in a crucial away win for the Red Devils, and as per SofaScore, was a solid performer for Ten Hag's side. He ended with a match rating of 7.1/10 - slightly below United's first XI average of 7.32/10.

The forward received a 6/10 rating from The Manchester Evening News and although he failed to have a shot on target, he did complete all of his three attempted dribbles and won six of his eight duels. Martial even contributed defensively with a tackle and a blocked shot, and even tough he frustrated Goldbridge, you could say it was a positive performance on the whole.