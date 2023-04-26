Mark Goldbridge has offered a rather interesting reaction to a Manchester United transfer update involving Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news on Neymar and what’s Goldbridge had to say?

The Red Devils appear to be making a head start on their summer transfer plans, despite the ongoing saga of a potential takeover at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to bolster his midfield and attacking options, with links to Neymar emerging in recent days.

Reports have suggested that United are keeping tabs on Neymar ahead of a potential summer move, with Paris Saint-Germain planning to sell the £810,000-a-week forward at the end of the season.

Old Trafford has been named as a potential destination for the 31-year-old, especially if the Red Devils are taken over by Atari investors led by Sheikh Jassim.

Jassim is planning to make a third offer for Manchester United before Friday’s deadline and has also been linked with personally making a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

However, when it comes to Neymar, Goldbridge was asked on Twitter for his thoughts on the PSG star possibly making the move to Manchester. The talkSPORT presenter replied:

“Rather sign my Nan. Great player but his personality isn't right for what we're building imo.”

Neymar does have a history…

Neymar has been a star on the pitch throughout his career, contributing to an incredible 195 goals in 177 appearances for PSG. The Brazilian has been out of action recently with an ankle injury but has 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games in 2022/23.

The 31-year-old does have a history of causing a stir, though, recently admitting he had an angry showdown with team-mate Marquinhos and sporting director Luis Campos. As well as this, there has also been speculation that there is a feud between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

Therefore, you could argue that Goldbridge has a point by saying his personality may not be right for Ten Hag’s side ahead of the manager’s second season at Old Trafford.

There is no denying his quality on the pitch, ranking in the 99th percentile for six stats in the past year, however, his age, extortionate salary and previous history of falling outs in the dressing room could make a move a gamble, but it looks as if it could be a transfer to keep an eye on.