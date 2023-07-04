Manchester United are preparing an offer in the hope of enticing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos to the Premier League, according to reports.

How good is Goncalo Ramos?

Ramos is a centre-forward who plies his trade at the Estadio da Luz having graduated from his club’s academy to get promoted to the first-team in 2020, where he’s since gone on to become a regular feature of the senior fold, starting 30 out of 34 Primeira Liga games last season.

The Portugal international’s contract isn’t set to expire for another three years, but having emerged as Roger Schmidt’s best-performing offensive player last season, he’s been identified as an exciting final third target by Erik Ten Hag in M16.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Red Devils are internally discussing the possibility of a swoop for the 22-year-old as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, and the conversations must have been positive for them to be considering a bid.

Are Man United signing Ramos?

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Man United are thinking about "advancing with a concrete offer" for Ramos which has put his club on "red alert".

Ten Hag "admires the striker's qualities" and is believed to have scouted him throughout the whole of last season. Benfica are set to "demand" €80m (£68m) in order to sanction his sale, so this could be one to watch closely in the weeks and months ahead at Old Trafford.

Where would Ramos fit at Old Trafford?

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed Ramos for his “outrageous” numbers in the final third so he could bring a prolific threat to the centre-forward role - something Ten Hag was missing for the majority of last season following the disappointing loan spell of Wout Weghorst.

The World Cup star, who’s sponsored by Nike, posted 26 goal contributions (19 goals and seven assists) in 30 Liga Portugal appearances last term, not to mention that he recorded 98 shots over the course of the campaign which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

As a reward for his high standard of his performances, Ramos not only received five man-of-the-match trophies but he was also named his division’s Striker of the Year for 2022/23, so should he put pen to paper this summer, it would be a massive coup for the boss to acquire his services ahead of any other fellow competitors.