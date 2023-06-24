The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this month and Manchester United could be busy in an attempt to bolster their squad in the coming months.

Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the Premier League last season but could look to improve their attacking options after they scored 58 times, which was the eighth-highest in the division.

One player who could come in to solve some of their problems in the final third is reported transfer target Goncalo Ramos, who is valued at around £80m by Benfica.

It is difficult to gauge how a player will adapt to moving to England when signing someone who has no prior experience of performing in the Premier League, but United got it spot on when they snatched Bruno Fernandes away from Portuguese football in 2020.

The former Sporting CP midfielder has been a terrific signing for the Red Devils and was able to hit the ground running after the move from his home country.

He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in both of his first two campaigns with the club and has racked up 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 matches in all competitions to date.

How did Goncalo Ramos perform last season?

United could now repeat the blinder they played with the signing of Fernandes by swooping to sign another star from Portugal in the form of Ramos, who enjoyed a terrific year in front of goal for Benfica.

The 22-year-old centre-forward averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.15 across 30 Liga Portugal outings and contributed 19 goals and two assists, which shows that the exciting ace was able to provide quality end product on a regular basis.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed the Portugal international as "incredibly prolific" and described him as being "on fire" throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

The talented Benfica star's return of 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 outings last season, coupled with three goals in four World Cup appearances, backs up that claim from Kulig, as the lethal finisher has proven himself in front of goal domestically and at international level.

Ramos, who scored 27 goals in 55 youth team outings for his current club, also plundered 14 goals in 18 Portugal U21 matches before his step up to the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford (17) was the only United player who managed more than eight Premier League goals last term, and this suggests that Ten Hag is in desperate need of another reliable goalscorer, which is exactly what Ramos would be if he can follow in Fernandes' footsteps and adapt to English football next season.