Manchester United are internally discussing a move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, as a potential alternative to Harry Kane, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Which striker will Man United sign?

Erik ten Hag's biggest priority this summer is to bring in a new striker, and the manager has picked out a number of targets, including Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, with "concrete talks" recently being opened with the 20-year-old forward.

However, Terry Flewers adds that Harry Kane is Man United's "number 1 target", while also claiming they could look at bringing in both players, rather than settling on Hojlund, who only has limited first-team experience.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Kane signing Kane has become an "obsession" for the Red Devils, but it has recently emerged that Tottenham Hotspur may be unwilling to let him join a fellow Premier League club this summer.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, United have been told by Spurs that Kane is not for sale, so they have started to turn their attention to other targets, including the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos.

Man United initially thought that £100m may be enough to tempt Tottenham into selling the England captain, however with that move now on the rocks, they are now discussing other targets, with Ramos re-emerging as an option.

How many goals has Goncalo Ramos scored?

The Benfica star registered 27 goals in all competitions last season, with his tally of 19 in the Liga Portugal ranking him second in the entire division, and he also impressed on the international stage.

All the pressure was on the 21-year-old to perform for Portugal against Switzerland at the World Cup, after getting the nod over Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI, and he more than delivered, netting a hat-trick, while also bagging an assist.

Gary Lineker described the youngster's performance as "remarkable", while football scout Jacek Kulig has also praised him for his displays at club level since returning from Qatar, which helped Benfica win the Liga Portugal title.

Of course, Man United will be gutted to have missed out on Kane, given that he is a proven goal-scorer at Premier League level, weighing in with an impressive 30 goals in the top flight last season.

However, Ramos has proven that he could be a viable alternative, and at 21-years-old, he still has plenty of time to develop further.