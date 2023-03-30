Manchester United aren’t thought to be scared of the €120m release clause in Goncalo Ramos’ Benfica contract.

What’s the latest on Man United and Ramos?

The Red Devils appear to be on the hunt for a marquee attacking addition ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge. Ten Hag has had limited centre-forward options to choose from during his first campaign at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial sidelined with a number of injury issues and Wout Weghorst only arriving on loan in January. Left-winger Marcus Rashford has stepped up to the plate in front of goal, though, netting 27 times in 44 appearances in all competitions.

In terms of targets, there has been plenty of speculation over moves for Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. CEO Richard Arnold has reportedly sanctioned a deal for Kane, whereas the club are also thought to be readying a move for Osimhen. However, Ramos appears to be another possible attacking target at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils considering a move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Sports Witness relayed an update from Record regarding United and Ramos, claiming that the club, and by extension current owners the Glazers, are not scared of his €120m (£105m) release clause. The report adds that Ten Hag’s side could be rivalled by Chelsea and Real Madrid in the race for Ramos, with the two sides watching the forward in ‘many games’.

Should United sign Ramos?

Ramos is the youngest of United’s three attacking targets, three years younger than Osimhen and eight years younger than Kane. However, the Portugal international has also enjoyed a free-scoring campaign this season, netting 24 times in all competitions. He also caught the eye at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick in a knockout game against Switzerland after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, with Gary Lineker hailing him as "remarkable" for being able to handle the pressure.

The Benfica man's release fee would be a club record deal at Old Trafford, so may well be viewed as a risk compared to Kane and Osimhen, with the pair having more experience than Ramos.

Whoever the Red Devils bring in up front looks likely to involve a huge fee, so it is crucial they get this spot on over the coming months. It looks as if Ten Hag’s top target is Kane, however, it is good to see that the club have a number of possible candidates, including Ramos.