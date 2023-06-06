Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka, according to reports coming out of Germany.

What's the latest on Goretzka to Man United?

As per Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are said to be keeping tabs on the 6 foot 2 sensation ahead of the summer window, with the 28-year-old potentially set to be up for grabs as the Bundesliga giants target a move for West Ham United skipper, Declan Rice.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "X News #Goretzka: ManUtd is monitoring his situation! #MUFC is aware of the fact that his future his uncertain because of #Rice. But no concrete talks or negotiations yet. Goretzka is staying calm and his position is clear: He definitely wants to stay as he identifies 100 % with FC Bayern! And: Rummenigge supports him."

The former Schalke ace - who made the move to the Allianz Arena back in 2018 - was previously a reported target for United back in the summer of 2021, during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stint in charge.

Should Man United sign Goretzka?

The addition of the towering titan could well prove a real upgrade as far as Erik ten Hag is concerned, with the German giant potentially set to be an ideal replacement for Scott McTominay in the centre of the park.

The latter man - who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times - was restricted to something of a bit-part role in the 2022/23 campaign after making just ten Premier League starts in total, having previously been branded "not good enough" for the Old Trafford outfit by club legend, Roy Keane.

As such, the 26-year-old could well be shunted down the pecking order even further if Goretzka is to sign on the dotted line, with the Bayern brute seemingly offering greater quality both defensively and in an attacking sense.

That superiority is shown by the fact that the Bochum native - who has been described as being as "cold as ice" by teammate Manuel Neuer - scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 Bundesliga games this season, while also creating seven big chances as a marker of his creative prowess.

McTominay, by contrast, scored just one goal and failed to provide a single assist in his 24 top-flight appearances, while also creating just two big chances as a clear illustration of the Scotland international's lack of attacking threat.

Equally, Goretzka also showed his ball-winning quality after averaging 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the league, while McTominay averaged just 1.3 and 0.6 for those same two metrics, respectively, under Ten Hag.

The £26m-rated colossus is also seemingly a more dominant and imposing presence in the centre of the park as he also won 67% of his aerial duels in that time, with the current United dud winning just 60% of his aerial duels.

With Goretzka also possessing the benefit of having now won five straight league titles as well as the Champions League, the 50-cap machine would certainly represent a sizeable upgrade for the Carabao Cup winners next season.