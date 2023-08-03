Manchester United are believed to still be in the running for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka, with the experienced asset potentially set to be up for grabs this summer amid his uncertain future under Thomas Tuchel.

What is the latest on Goretzka to Man United?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils - as well as fellow Premier League side, West Ham United - remain in the race for the 28-year-old's signature, with the German international having fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena of late.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "ManUtd never lost their focus on Leon #Goretzka! Understand the 28 y/o is still on the list of the club. #MUFC. Goretzka wanted to stay 100 % - but the last ten days have clearly shown that he won’t be a starter under Tuchel for now. Tuchel is planning with Kimmich/Laimer and wants a new „holding six“ on top. Difficult situation.

"ManUtd & Goretzka, situation to watch! Still a dream target for West Ham."

This comes amid a prior report which claimed that the former Schalke man has been deemed 'expendable' by the Bundesliga side, with Tuchel and co potentially willing to cash in if they are to receive a bid of around €50m (£43m).

How good is Leon Goretzka?

With the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek all potentially set to be on their way this summer, it is easy to see why Erik ten Hag is looking to strengthen his midfield ranks even further over the coming weeks, despite having already wrapped up a deal for England international, Mason Mount.

Having been handed the famed number seven shirt by United upon his arrival from Chelsea, Mount appears set to play a key role for the Old Trafford outfit next season, with Ten Hag highlighting the "dynamism" that the 24-year-old can bring to the side in his midfield berth.

On the face of it, it would appear that the one-time Derby County loanee is likely to form a midfield triumvirate including Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with that latter pair taking up more defensive and advanced starting berths, respectively.

However, throwing Goretzka into the mix could well be something of a blow to Mount's hopes of nailing down that final slot in the centre of the park, with the Bayern man having been hailed as "one of the best box-to-box players in Europe" by former boss Julian Nagelsmann, due to his "incredible goal threat" and ability to "bomb forward".

While United's new man has typically been deployed in a number ten berth or on the flanks in recent years for both club and country, Goretzka, by contrast, is a perhaps more orthodox option as a number eight, having lined up alongside Joshua Kimmich over the past few seasons in a midfield pivot.

Ther £297k-per-week gem's quality in that role is shown by the fact that ranks in the top 4% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for assists and in the top 13% for non-penalty goals, while Mount, by contrast, ranks in just the top 18% and the top 26%, respectively for those two metrics.

Lauded as a "beast" by Apple's Cristian Nyari, the 6 foot 2 Goretzka could also perhaps offer more defensively as he ranks in the top 21% for interceptions and in the top 9% for aerial duels won, with that again far ahead of Mount's return over the last 365 days (bottom 10% and the bottom 29%, respectively).

While not to suggest that the latter man should already be cast aside, it could be the case that the Englishman's long-term future at the Theatre of Dreams may lie in a more attacking role in the forward line, with Goretzka a perhaps more suitable fit to partner Casemiro next season, due to his all-round strengths.