Manchester United are believed to be keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka ahead of a potential summer swoop, albeit with it currently unclear as to whether the German is open to leaving the Allianz Arena.

What's the latest on Goretzka to Man United?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils - as well as fellow Premier League side, West Ham United - are showing an interest in the 28-year-old, even though the 6 foot 2 ace is currently not seeking to leave the Bavarian giants.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Leon #Goretzka, internally he has made clear that he doesn’t want to leave FC Bayern this summer! His agents are not open for negotiations with other clubs at this stage. His agents are not open for negotiations with other clubs at this stage. Goretzka, dream target for West Ham.

"Tuchel is planning with Kimmich & Laimer at this stage. Instead, Goretzka will face the challenge."

This follows a recent report that suggested the 53-cap maestro has been deemed 'expendable' by manager, Thomas Tuchel, with the Bundesliga outfit potentially willing to cash in for a fee of roughly €50m (£43m).

Who is Goretzka similar to in Europe's top five leagues?

The former Schalke ace has enjoyed a stunning stint at Bayern since his arrival back in 2018, having won five successive league titles as well as claiming Champions League glory in that time, among other honours, while chipping in with 69 goals and assists in 179 appearances in all competitions.

Arguably "one of the best box-to-box players in Europe" - according to former boss Julian Nagelsmann - the towering, £298k-per-week titan has an "incredible goal threat" from his central midfield berth, ensuring he could offer a real attacking threat to Erik ten Hag's side.

While it may take some persuading in order to tempt the Bochum native to Old Trafford, if the former Ajax boss is able to strike a deal it could allow him to find a dream alternative to Adrien Rabiot, with the pair said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities, as per FBref.

United were notably close to signing the Juventus asset last summer only for talks to collapse over the Frenchman's excessive wage demands, while a renewed approach was again mooted this time around, only for the 28-year-old to opt to sign a new one-year extension with the Serie A giants.

To then find a potential carbon copy of the one-time Paris Saint-Germain ace - who is also an imposing figure at 6 foot 2 - in the form of Goreztka could represent an ideal scenario for Ten Hag, with that type of all-action midfielder seemingly the profile of player that the Dutchman is craving.

The comparison between the pair can be seen by their ability to provide a cutting edge in the final third, with Rabiot having chipped in with 17 goal involvements in all competitions last term, while Goretzka recorded 12 goals and assists across all fronts.

That desire to bomb forward is showcased by the fact that while the latter man ranks in the top 18% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area, his Juve counterpart is only just ahead as he ranks in the top 11% in that regard.

Not just intent on impacting proceedings at the top of the pitch, the duo's defensive prowess can be shown by the fact that they rank in the top 9% and the top 17%, respectively for aerial duels won, providing a real physical presence in the centre of the park.

With Ten Hag having twice been unable to snap up Rabiot during his United tenure to date, the 53-year-old could forget about frustration by turning to Goretzka instead.