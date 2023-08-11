Manchester United are reportedly considering a raid on a fellow Premier League outfit in their bid to find a replacement for departing defender, Harry Maguire...

Which club is Maguire joining?

Having been stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag last month, the England international now looks set to seal a move to West Ham United after the two clubs agreed a deal for a fee in the region of £30m.

With the 30-year-old likely to be on his way, the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler has revealed that Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi is among the list of options that United are considering to replace Maguire, with the transfer insider writing on Twitter:

"Maguire still has to agree personal terms with West Ham and it may require a £10m payoff from Utd. Todibo, Tapsoba, Pavard and Guehi are possible replacements. Evans also an option. West Ham have yet to make an improved offer for McTominay after £30m bid rejected last week."

If the Red Devils are to look to the former Chelsea youth asset as their new centre-back recruit, previous reports have indicated that the Eagles have slapped a £60m asking price on the 23-year-old's head.

Should Man United sign Guehi?

It may be that such a substantial price tag is justified for a player who has already forced his way into Gareth Southgate's plans at international level, with Guehi also having been dubbed an "absolute tank" by former England youth colleague, Josef Bursik.

That being said, however, such a deal may have alarm bells ringing among those of a United persuasion, with it not too long ago that the Old Trafford outfit forked out £50m in order to prise Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Selhurst Park.

While the tough-tackling full-back has enjoyed something of a resurgence under Ten Hag of late - with rumours rife that the 25-year-old could be handed a new contract extension in the near future - it is fair to say that it has been a bumpy road for Wan-Bissaka during his time in Manchester.

Branded "useless" on the ball by club legend, Paul Scholes, the Croydon-born menace has arguably found it difficult to adapt to life at such an elite club, with treble winner Roy Keane having also stated that "I actually don’t think he’s a good defender".

The 6 foot ace has particularly struggled in an attacking sense after scoring just twice and providing only 11 assists in 160 games in all competitions over the past four years, with that a limp return for any full-back worth their salt.

As pundit, Paul Merson stated at the time of Wan-Bissaka's move to the Theatre of Dreams, joining a club like United is "a massive jump", with there no doubt a fear that the aforementioned Guehi may also suffer a similar fate, despite his prior Premier League experience.

Of course, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof already at the club it would allow the Palace ace the time to bed in and adapt to Ten Hag's methods, although having to splash out anywhere close to £60m for a potential backup option could prove to be a costly mistake.