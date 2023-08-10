A key feature of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure so far has been the Dutchman's ruthless streak, with the former Ajax boss having notably shown Cristiano Ronaldo the door last season following the striker's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, while also calling time on David De Gea's 12-year stint at Old Trafford earlier this summer.

The 53-year-old also looks set to allow Harry Maguire to join West Ham United after stripping the Englishman of the captaincy, while Brazilian enigma, Fred, is another who appears to be up for grabs after spending the last five years in Manchester.

It looks as if no one is truly safe from the axe with Ten Hag in charge, with the experienced coach also seemingly set to allow Donny van de Beek to move on before the September deadline, despite the playmaker having thrived under his compatriot during their time together in Amsterdam.

Will Van de Beek leave Man United this summer?

According to recent reports, the 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from Real Sociedad as his nightmare stint in English football looks set to be coming to a close, with the £40m signing having scored just twice and provided only two assists in 60 games in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Despite previously chipping in with 75 goals and assists in 175 games in all competitions during his time in the Eredivisie, Van de Beek has since been unable to enjoy a consistent run of games since being snapped up by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co back in 2020, having notably missed the second half of last season after suffering an unfortunate injury blow in January.

In what has been a rather luckless three years for the midfielder, in truth, the one-time Everton loanee has hardly impressed when he has featured in a United shirt, with journalist Samuel Luckhurst suggesting last year that playing the Netherlands international simply "doesn't work".

With Van de Beek likely to be on his way sooner rather than later, it may well provide a chance for Hannibal Mejbri to stake a claim for a more prominent role in the first-team squad, although the Tunisian isn't the only youngster who could be deserving of a promotion, with Isak Hansen-Aaroen also catching the eye of late.

Who is Isak Hansen-Aaroen?

The former Tromso starlet is yet to make a senior, competitive appearance since signing for United back in 2019, although at the age of just 18, the Norwegian maestro still has time on his side to force his way into Ten Hag's thinking over the coming years.

The teenage talent did take his chance to impress during the pre-season encounter with rivals Leeds United last month, with Manchester Evening News journalist Rich Fay writing that the £1.1k-per-week gem was 'direct and dangerous whenever he got on the ball in front of a noisy home crowd'.

That rare outing was followed up by another sparkling cameo against Lyon a week later in Edinburgh, with MEN's Steven Railston also writing glowing about the playmaker's performance, stating: 'His passing was progressive and he looked to initiate attacks whenever in possession.'

Previously part of United's FA Youth Cup-winning side back in 2022, the Norway U19 international has been dubbed a "beautiful footballer" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the respected insider also writing that the precocious prospect "has football in his veins".

That has come amid hefty praise from his former Tromso teammate Yttergard Jenssen, who has previously likened Hansen-Aaroen to his compatriot, Martin Odegaard:

"I realised that this was a talented boy already in the first training. He has some skills that are completely raw. He's so playful with the ball. And the way he moves on a football field… There's something artistic about it. He is a bit reminiscent of Martin Odegaard."

While yet to prove himself on the senior stage at the Theatre of Dreams, it would be no surprise if Hansen-Aaroen were to follow in Alejandro Garnacho's footsteps and cement his place in Ten Hag's squad moving forward, with the likely exit of Van de Beek set to leave a space up for grabs in those attacking midfield berths.